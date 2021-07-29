Sunisa Lee Wins Olympic Gold in Gymnastics All-Around and Receives an Outpouring of Love

comScore Sunisa Lee Wins Olympic Gold, Receives Outpouring of Love

By Lyra HaleJul 29th, 2021, 12:34 pm
 

Sunisa Lee, a member of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team, won Olympic gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Lee competed in the individual all-around competition for gymnastics, and according to NPR, Lee’s win continues a now-five-time U.S. streak of winning Olympic gold in the individual all-around.

“I was nervous, but I did my best, and I’m super proud of myself,” Lee told reporters after the competition. “It’s crazy. I didn’t ever think I’d be here.” Lee was one of two sent to the event, being joined by Jade Carey (who finished 8th), who stepped in as the U.S.’s second of two entrants in the competition, after teammate Simone Biles pulled out to put her mental health and physical safety first and foremost.

According to ESPN, Lee’s total score at the all-around event was 57.433. Her work on the uneven bars made her stand out amongst her competitors, but it was the 18-year-old Hmong-American’s floor routine that made her Olympic gold possible—even though it’s not considered her strongest event throughout the competition—and cemented her place as a top contender of the sport.

It’s important to note that Lee is part of a community often forgotten about, but so worth knowing. According to Time, Lee is from St. Paul, Minnesota, a place where many Hmong families resettled after the the Vietnam war and to escape persecution. And until Lee, many in the Hmong community felt like there was no representation for them, something that will resonate through the people who know her story and are inspired by it.

Gaomong Xiong, a junior in high school that is on her school’s gymnastics team and sister of former gynmast Patsy Thayieng, told Time, “There was no representation anywhere until Sunisa Lee. It’s different because she’s Hmong, like me. She’s from St. Paul, like me. And so, I think this gives us and future generations a sense of hope.”

The Hmong community and others continued spreading the love when it comes to Lee by celebrating her on social media, as well!

(image: Jamie Squire/Getty)

