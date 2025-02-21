‘Suits LA’ review: A jarring but worthwhile shift from the original

Suits LA has more heart than I thought it would. The original series followed Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a cunning up-and-coming lawyer who never officially passed the bar. The new spinoff is about lawyers who are already at the top, but their pasts constantly resurface, creating problems in the present.

Recommended Videos

I initially thought this show would feel too new and undeserving of the Suits name. Yet, I can’t help but hear Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) in Ted Black (Stephen Amell). Seriously, it’s not just that their characters have similar motivations and trick plays, but Amell’s voice sounds incredibly similar to that of Gabriel Macht’s. Eerily, almost. I thought Amell might struggle to play another big-money baller after playing Oliver Queen for so long on Arrow, but I was pleasantly surprised by how different this character feels and Amell’s presence on screen.

(Photo by: David Astorga/NBC)

Other similarities have appeared in the first two episodes of Suits LA, like the overuse of a walk and talk around open-concept offices. This was something I always found odd about the original series. Considering all the top-secret maneuvers these lawyers get up to, why are they talking about them on the floor where anyone could hear?

Culturally, LA is a major shift from Manhattan. Instead of large corporations, Black & Lane practices entertainment and criminal law. In the first episode, a producer hot shot is in hot water over the use of a gun—sound familiar? Perhaps the move from New York to LA has more to offer than I initially expected (I know. My expectations were really on the floor with this one). If my TV Spidey sense is right, Suits LA could pull from celebrity gossip rags for their story arcs, giving the show a relevant edge.

The criminal law element is a real swing; there are already so many shows that deal with the criminal justice system, like every single version of Law and Order. Yet the celebrity angle brings something new to the morality of the characters.

There is one pro bono lawyer at Black & Lane, Amanda Stevens (Maggie Grace), whose strong will and pretty face already have Ted Black simping at her feet. Even though she appears to have her heart in the right place, she comes from money, which may breed moral ambiguity. It will be interesting to see what the rest of the season does with her character and how she continues to behave among the Titans.

Diving into Suits LA, I thought my favorite character would be Rick Dodsen (Bryan Greenberg). I’ve loved Greenberg since The Perfect Score, and that love grew with One Tree Hill and Prime. I was slightly concerned about how he would pull off a corporate baddie persona, but his character on Suits LA is an enigma due to his performance and the writing.

(Photo by: David Astorga/NBC)

Yet, despite my history with Greenberg, I think my favorite character is Erica Rollins (Lex Scott Davis). She possesses elements of all the previous female Suits characters; she’s always 10 steps ahead like Donna (Sarah Rafferty), she’s a natural-born leader like Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres), and she’s in it for the right reasons like Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle). Davis is a powerhouse and the perfect sparring partner for the other actors. I look forward to seeing where this character will go.

As for Suits’ resident weirdo, Louis Litt, there is no comparison, and Suits LA doesn’t even try to fill those ginormous shoes. I do miss Rick Hoffman on my screen; what a legend. The closest we get is cutie-pie Leah (Alice Lee), who’s not weird, but she is quirky, naive, and indeed the underdog to root for.

Many may find Suits LA a jarring shift in culture and tone from the original series, but it’s worth the wait to see where these characters can go. Plenty of things in the past and present still need unraveling, and far more double-crossing is required before we can consider this new show comparable to the original.

Suits LA premieres February 23 on NBC and will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy