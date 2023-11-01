The Cast of ‘Suitable Flesh’ on the Body Swap Horror

Back during the Tribeca Film Festival, I spoke with the cast of Suitable Flesh, a horror movie that reminded me so much of movies from the 90s and 2000s in how it tackled its themes. Mainly because we as film goers haven’t really had a great “the devil made me do it” kind of story in a while. And while Suitable Flesh isn’t necessarily that story, it does have the vibe of those types of stories that were prominent in the horror genre. The body swap story stars Heather Graham as Elizabeth Derby and is described as follows: “Psychiatrist Elizabeth Derby becomes obsessed with helping a young patient who’s suffering from extreme personality disorder. However, it soon leads her into occult danger as she tries to escape from a horrific fate.”

When I spoke with the cast and director Joe Lynch, they were just excited to share this kind of horror film with the world and I asked Lynch about bringing that long lost art of body swap and the 90s/00s esque feel to life in a modern setting and he talked a lot about being inspired by his love of the comedic body swap movies and Barbara Crampton’s (who is in the film) work.

At the center of Suitable Flesh though is Heather Graham, who brings to life multiple roles and when I asked about mapping it out, she excitedly talked about getting to be evil in the film. “I feel like I’ve never gotten to play like this kind of demonic entity,” Graham said. “It’s really fun. As a woman, I don’t feel like you get as many opportunities to play the villain or this kind of like a powerful villain. So it is really just freeing to get to play like the evil person.”

You can see our full conversation here:

Suitable Flesh is available on VOD now.

(featured image: RLJE Films)

