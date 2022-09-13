‘Succession’ Takes Home the Best Drama Series Emmy Award

Succession remains one of my favorite shows on television. Mainly because I love the absolute disaster that is Jeremy Strong’s Kendall Roy. But the series takes us into the family of Waystar Royco, a media conglomerate that is led by Logan Roy (Brian Cox) who loves to tell those around him to “f**k off” and did so to his children at the end of season 3. For good this time. And now the series is getting recognized for its work in its third season with awards for the series as a whole and also star Matthew Macfadyen!

The series took home Outstanding Drama Series at the 74th Emmy Awards and it comes with a third season that left so many of us wondering what was going to happen to Kendall, Roman, and Shiv. The three Roy kids who loved to push back at their father Logan while also praising everything he did met their cut off lives at the end of the season and it leaves us all for an interesting journey into season 4.

The show’s creator Jesse Armstong took to the stage and made jokes about successions (mainly that it was a big week for them and poked fun at the fact that their show had to be voted on unlike Prince Charles taking over the crown in the United Kingdom). But went on to thank the cast and crew for making the show the success that it is.

The series also saw Matthew Macfadyen take home an Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work as Tom Wambsgans, the husband to Shiv Roy who may or may not have (definitely did) completely ruined the lives of the Roy children in the most recent season of the hit series.

Succession is, in my opinion, one of the best shows that HBO has ever given us. Yes, I’m including the classics in there, because I love everything about this toxic group of media moguls and the lengths they’re all willing to go to screw the other ones over.

