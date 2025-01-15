‘Succession’ fans, creator Jesse Armstrong has a new HBO project coming our way!

There has been a distinct Roy family-shaped hole in the TV sphere since Succession ended in 2023, but fear no more! Succession creator Jesse Armstrong will be returning to HBO with his follow-up project. However, it isn’t a show, as has been much speculated, but rather a movie.

According to Deadline, Armstrong is currently working on writing a feature film for HBO. Frank Rich will serve as an executive producer alongside Armstrong. Both worked on Succession together as EPs.

Though not much is known about the project yet, we do know that it is based on an original idea of Armstrong’s and revolves “around four friends who meet up during the turmoil of an ongoing international financial crisis.” Production is slated to begin this year after being fast-tracked. No release date is known yet.

One of television’s biggest questions has been what Armstrong will do in the wake of his award-winning show. It’s great to finally have an answer. Succession is undoubtedly one of the best shows of the last decade, and it is consistently ranked alongside The Sopranos and The Wire in terms of quality and storytelling. We have all been eager to see what the show’s creator would come up with next.

Since Succession is such a dense show, it will be interesting to see how Armstrong’s focus differs in a more constrained format. However, he does have a small background in feature writing. He has worked on other features and has an Adapted Screenplay Oscar nomination for In The Loop. Such a pivot back to feature films will be a shift, but one that I think will be successful and probably much-needed after the grind of four seasons of prestige television.

In the meantime, we can’t wait to hear more plot details and begin to see casting news. (Please, give us Kieran Culkin again, Armstrong. I miss him.)

