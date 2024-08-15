Megan Fox is playing a rogue A.I. in her next release

While there has been constant debate over the use of artificial intelligence in artistic forms in the last few years, filmmakers are using the subject to draw attention to the perils it can bring, with Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One being a notable example.

Recommended Videos

S.K. Dale’s upcoming sci-fi thriller Subservience will shed light upon this topic, albeit in a very different manner to the Tom Cruise-starrer. Based on a screenplay by Will Honley and April Maguire, the film revolves around the tension between an artificially intelligent robot and the man who buys her. The client welcomes the robot into his family after his wife becomes sick, but things take a dark turn when the robot becomes hostile and deadly, yearning for its buyer’s affection.

The film stars Michele Morrone as the buyer and Megan Fox as the robot, with Madeline Zima, Matilda Firth, and Andrew Whipp playing supporting roles. Subservience is Dale and Fox’s second collaboration, following his 2021 debut Till Death, which received favorable reviews for Fox’s performance and Dale’s direction.

The movie is scheduled to release on September 13th in the United States, via XYZ Films. Daniel Lindholm is the director of photography on the film, with Jed Palmer providing the score. Parts of the project have been shot in Bulgaria, and it received a 1 million euro cash rebate from the government, effectively helping the production crew save 25% of its budget.

Fox has been a popular name in the tabloids in the last few years because of her high-profile relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, along with making some fascinating film choices. She was last seen in the big-budget action-comedy film Expend4bles, the fourth installment in the Expendables franchise.

Morrone, on the other hand, has sparingly appeared in media since receiving international recognition for his role in the 365 Days trilogy. The Italian actor now gets his big break in Hollywood through Subservience, and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to make a mark in the industry with his American film debut.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy