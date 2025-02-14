‘Study Group’ KDrama episode 7 release date, confirmed

You don’t want to miss Study Group: one of the hottest KDramas on air. We’ve got all the latest information on Study Group episode 7’s release date, synopsis, and more down below.

Recommended Videos

Study Group first aired on January 23, 2025, on South Korean streaming service TVing. It follows first-year student Yoon Ga-min, who goes about his daily life at Yusung Technical High School trying to make it through his difficult studies and bullies. Yoon is not only academically talented, but quite capable at martial arts as well, and using his fighting abilities to take down would-be bullies determined to make his life hell.

As reported by The Review Geek, episodes 7-8 of Study Group release on February 13th. Typically, episodes release together in groups of two for the show per week, with 10 episodes total to be aired. That means there are 2 episodes left in this season that’ll most likely come out next week on the same day: Thursday.

What makes Study Group interesting compared to other standard high school coming of age dramas is that the person being bullied on can fight back. Usually, the bullied don’t have any means to push back. It’s a bit refreshing seeing a protagonist who can throw a punch as well as take one. It reminds me a bit of Marty McFly from Back to the Future, another protag who gets bullied, but is more than capable of fighting a few himself.

It seems I’m not the only one singing praise of the show either, as it’s sitting at a whopping 8.6/10 on IMDb as of writing. If you like action shows and academics, give this one a look – you won’t be disappointed.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy