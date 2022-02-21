Does Wordle make you feel like you forgot how the English language works? You’re likely not alone. The best way to play the popular game is to treat it as a logic puzzle, not just a vocabulary or spelling quiz. Use the parts of the word you know you have to find the whole. Turns out knowing stuff like words that end in “er,” for example, is really helpful! Here I was thinking I’d never use all that SAT prep as an adult.

Why should you use words with this particular suffix? Well, for one thing, it utilizes two letters in “RSTLNE,” which years of watching Wheel of Fortune has taught me are the most common letters in the English language. I’m not the kind of person who uses the same starting word every time, but I do start with those letters in mind when I’m choosing a word to kick off my Wordle. Therefore, I hear Pat Sajak’s voice in my head every time I go to do the Wordle. What of it????

Without further ado, here are some good common-ish words that end in er to use:

GAMER

LONER

LOVER

LOSER

POSER

PAGER

LAWER

CHEER

SHEER

MIXER

FIXER

WAXER

BOXER

ROGER

FAKER

JOKER

CYBER

LASER

INFER

DEFER

DETER

VOTER

OTTER

FRYER

FREER

CIDER

TIMER

SUPER

BLUER

COVER

FEVER

FEWER

SNEER

ENTER

CAPER

METER

SOBER

ANGER

USHER

HYPER

WAVER

BIKER

HIKER

TAKER

WISER

FLIER

DINER

EAGER

WOOER

QUEER

ICIER

FIBER

FINER

TIGER

WATER

ETHER

FOYER

OWNER

OTHER

UTTER

UDDER

GOFER

And, just in case, some rarer (hey that’s one) five-letter words that end in “er” as well:

ORMER

PHEER

DREER

ELVER

SILER

ONCER

GOIER

JAKER

WIVER

SPUER

EMMER

ESKER

TUYER

Since the New York Times has transitioned things over to their version of Wordle after buying the internet’s current favorite game for an ungodly amount of money, there has been talk of changes—notably that the word list is different and, possibly, more difficult. Hopefully, these will keep you ahead of the game and get your line number down for that ever-important daily social media share of your score. Happy Wordling!

