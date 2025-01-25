‘Stuck with this absolute f—— moron’: Trump roasted by the internet over destructive plans for America

Donald Trump is the 47th President of the United States, and for the next four years, America is “stuck with this absolute f—- moron.”

That’s Twitter’s read on the situation – written in response to Trump’s suggestion that coal plants should be built next to AI facilities for electricity.

Right now, we could be lowering the cost of childcare, investing in clean energy, raising workers' wages, safeguarding against climate events, tackling gun violence, et al. — and instead we're stuck with this absolute fucking moron and his army of nazis, grifters, and toadies. https://t.co/4haC6L5tw1 — Dan Cluchey (@dancluchey) January 24, 2025

“We could be lowering the cost of childcare, investing in clean energy, raising workers’ wages, safeguarding against climate events, tackling gun violence, et al” wrote Joe Biden’s former speechwriter Dan Cluchey “and instead we’re stuck with this absolute fucking moron and his army of nazis, grifters, and toadies.”

While the intricacies of A.I. appear to escape the president, Donald Trump has a faint understanding of fossil fuel. After all, it was fossil fuel that aided his return to power. While on the campaign trail. Trump adopted the slogan “Drill, Baby, Drill” to signify his unilateral support for the fossil fuel industry. Since taking office, Trump’s opinion remains unchanged. He recently signed an executive order declaring a national energy emergency, which he intends to solve upping fossil fuel production. Like Cluchey suggests, the president doesn’t appear to be interested in “safeguarding against climate events,” and increased coal, oil, and natural gas production will continue to add fuel to the climate change fire – quite literally.

The nation’s energy reserves weren’t the only self-proclaimed cause of Trump administration alarm. The president recently penned an executive order that declared a national emergency at the United States’ southern border, allowing him to deploy military personnel to aid in his “mass deportation” effort. The president used executive orders unleash a slew of draconian policies surrounding immigration, including revoking birthright citizenship, ending suspending refugee resettlement, and expand the previously more narrow criteria for migrant deportation.

As Cluchey suggests, Trump’s policy decisions reflect his administration’s authoritarian aim. Trump promised to be a dictator on “day one” of his return to office, and some of his allies celebrated his Inauguration with a worryingly autocratic flair. Donald Trump’s self proclaimed “first buddy” Elon Musk repeatedly made a disturbing gesture resembling a Nazi salute at the conclusion of his Inauguration Day speech, one that left audiences horrified and far-right extremists thrilled. “Did Elon Musk just Heil Hitler?” asked right wing commentator Evan Kilgore on Twitter, “we are so back.”

Trump’s dictatorial orders didn’t stop at immigration and fossil fuels. The president also issued an executive order dismantling DEI efforts across the federal government, moving to fire a multitude of federal workers in the process. Trump also used his political power to attack trans people, issuing an order declaring that the federal government will now only recognize two biological sexes, and require government documents to reflect their holder’s gender assigned at birth.

While Trump launched a bevy of policies aimed at reducing the rights of America’s most vulnerable, he has done little to improve upon the lives of the working class base that put him in power. While campaigning for office, Trump promised to put an end to the inflation that he erroneously called the “worst in our nation’s history,” but experts agree that his polices with only exacerbate it. Trump’s mass deportation plan is set drive up costs due to its exorbitantly expensive price tag, and will hamstring industries that depend on migrant labor to function. Trump’s tariff plan is no better, and his trade war with NAFTA neighbors will send the price of goods skyrocketing even higher.

Cluchey is right. Under a different administration, the government could be lowering costs, raising wages, and protecting the American people – but Americans voted that out when they voted Trump in.

