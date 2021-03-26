Strixhaven: School of Mages Campus Tour Highlights a New World of Magic

Yesterday, we got our first deep dive look into the upcoming Magic: The Gathering set of Strixhaven. With Command Zone cohost Jimmy Wong, we got a insight look at some of the new mechanics and new cards from Strixhaven as well as background about the different houses and lore.

There are a few highlights, so lets start with the new mechanics: Magecraft and Learn.

Magecraft is an ability word that highlights triggered abilities that give you some sort of benefit whenever you cast/copy an instant or sorcery spell. There will be a number of cards in the set that get bonuses when you cast spells, which will be great for players who love storm decks. One example of this is the Liliana—ahem, excuse me, Professor Onyx Planeswalker card, who, every time you cast or copy an instant or sorcery, will drain each opponent for 2 life.

Learn, leaning into that school theme, gives you two (technically three) choices:

(1) You can discard a card and then draw a card.

(2) Reveal a Lesson card from outside the game and put it into your hand. Lessons are a new spell type, seen on instants and sorceries.

(3) Do nothing.

It is an interesting mechanic, and there has been a lot more “get stuff from outside your deck” type of mechanics showing up in magic.

We got a look at the legendary creatures from each school of magic, and the legendary elder dragons who founded each school. The entire set just gave me a very nostalgic feel. It has been awhile since we had a new house identity system in a major game (shout to Fire Emblem: Three Houses), and I’m ready to arbitrarily pick an identity.

But what is also exciting to me is the story. “EPISODE 1: CLASS IS IN SESSION” by Adana Washington is already on the Magic website, where we are reintroduced to the magic twins Rowan and Will Kenrith, Liliana in disguise as Professor Onyx, and a few other faces. In this plane, Arcavios, Liliana has chosen to hide since there since she is supposed to be dead and used to attend the school anyway.

The storytelling in Magic is something I haven’t always talked about here, but I have enjoyed reading the new material especially because I love the Kenrith twins and Liliana and am excited to see exactly what conflict is brought to their doorstep.

There is a lot to be excited about when it comes to Strixhaven, and I can’t wait to build some fun new decks around this new set. Also, it is the first in a long time that has made me realize how long it has been since I’ve played Magic in person.

What are you looking forward to with Strixhaven? Have you chosen a house yet?

(image: Screenshot/WotC)

