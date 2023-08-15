The ‘Strictly’ Line-Up for 2023 Is Now Confirmed

Strictly Come Dancing has a legendary status akin to The Great British Bake Off, and it’s back for its 21st series this September.

The show sees 15 celebrities put on their dancing shoes and compete for the Glitterball trophy while paired up with professional dancers. The show has been on air for 19 years, having premiered in 2004 after the discontinuation of Come Dancing, which aired for nearly 50 years between 1949 and 1998. Come Dancing had a similar premise, but featured regular people rather than those in the public eye.

Cameraman Hamza Yassin won last year’s series, but who is among the contenders to win this year?

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Line-Up

Zara McDermott

Zara is a Strictly first as there has never been a Love Island contestant appear on the show before.

Talking on her Instagram Reels, the 26-year-old was ecstatic about her participation saying, “I’m so excited and I really want to just make my family proud of me. I’m honestly that girl who is too nervous to even dance in a nightclub at this point let alone in front of millions of people, what am I doing!”

Ellie Leach

Ellie is an actress who portrayed Faye Windass (yes, the one who called her daughter Miley after Miley Cyrus) in the long-running ITV soap Coronation Street for 12 years and left earlier this year.

On joining this year’s line-up, the 22-year-old said, “It still doesn’t feel real that I’m going to be doing Strictly!! It’s always been a dream of mine so I guess dreams really do come true!!!!

Bobby Brazier

Bobby, who is the son of reality TV legend Jade Goody, made his acting debut last year as Freddie Slater in BBC soap EastEnders.

He said, “I’m looking forward to performing in front of everyone, it’s going to be so much fun!”

Les Dennis

Les is a presenter and actor who has had a prolific career. One of his most recent and recognizable roles was as Michael Rodwell in Coronation Street which he was in for a year from 2015 until 2016.

He said, “I’m thrilled to be doing this iconic wonderful show as I approach my 70th birthday! In my career, I’ve always gone for challenges outside my comfort zone and this is the ultimate one! Can’t wait.”

Amanda Abbington

Amanda is an actress who is most known for playing Mary Morston in the hit series Sherlock. She recently faced backlash about her participation as she has made what some view as transphobic comments that she has since addressed.

Calling herself “competitive’ she said, “I’m actually really shy and self-conscious so this will be a great opportunity for me to overcome those things! Plus, I get to learn to dance which I am incredibly excited about. I’m really looking forward to the training too, I’m quite competitive as my family and friends will tell you. I can’t wait to start!”

Adam Thomas

A part of the Thomas brothers (Ryan was in Coronation Street and Scott appeared on Love Island) Adam is most known for playing Adam Barton in the ITV soap Emmerdale between 2009 and 2018.

He said, “I can’t believe I’m actually doing it! I can’t dance to save my life but I’m buzzing to learn and have a good laugh with my pro. Get me on that dance floor…”

Layton Williams

Layton is a film and theatre actor who is best known for Bad Education, in which he played the role of Stephen Carmichael.

He said, “So excited to learn new skills from the best. Bring on the sequins… ALL the sequins!”

Angela Rippon CBE

Angela Rippon, a journalist and presenter known for presenting The Nine O’Clock News on the BBC in the late 70s and early 80s. She also presented Come Dancing in the late 80s and early 90s.

She said, “Having been a fan of Strictly since day one, and as a former presenter of Come Dancing, this will be quite an adventure for me. A scary one, considering I’m about to be 79. But I’m really looking forward to the challenge.”

Krishnan Guru-Murthy

Krishnan is a journalist and newsreader who is a lead presenter of Channel 4 News.

He said, “I’m surprised, delighted and slightly confused to find myself taking part in Strictly on the basis of ‘you only live once!’ and I can’t wait to start learning to dance.”

Angela Scanlon

Angela is a presenter who has been reporting for BBC’s The One Show since 2016 and has done numerous series for RTÉ in her native Ireland.

She said, “I’m terrified, I’m excited and I have so many questions. Will they make me tan? How itchy are sequins?! Do they do flesh-colored sports bras? Well—there’s only one way to find out, right!? Now I’m panicking a bit … but also secretly thrilled about the prospect of all that glitter. Let’s go!”

Eddie Kadi

Eddie, 40, is a comedian and presenter who currently hosts shows on BBC Radio 1 XTRA, as well as other stations such as BBC Radio 5 Live.

He said, “WOW. Anyone who knows me, understands that music and dance is so important and central to who I am. I’m so unbelievably proud and honored that Strictly and the BBC have asked me to join the 2023 Team.”

Nikita Kanda

Nikita is a radio presenter who joined the BBC Asian Network in 2021 and last year began hosting the radio stations breakfast show.

She said, “This is a dream come true. I’m still pinching myself. I don’t think it will properly sink in until I step onto the dancefloor. I can’t wait to get glammed up and get out there. Throw the glitter on me!”

Jody Cundy CBE

Jody is a Paralympian in cycling (formerly he was a swimmer) who holds eight gold medals from wins at seven Summer Paralympics.

He said, “Excited to throw myself head first into the world of ballroom dancing. So far away from what I’m used to, but I’m looking forward to the challenge and pushing myself way out of my comfort zone, especially as I’m always last onto the dance floor.”

Nigel Harman

Nigel is an actor who is known for portraying Dennis Rickman in EastEnders in the 2000s and also originating the roller of Lord Farquad in the WestEnd production of Shrek: The Musical (slay).

He said, “As an armchair fan of the show I have watched in awe as people have twirled and gyrated across the screen. And now it’s my turn… gulp!”

Annabel Croft

Annabel is a former tennis player who won the WTA career finals in 1985. She is currently a TV and radio presenter.

She said, “I have always loved watching Strictly and can’t quite believe I’m going to be part of this magical show.”

