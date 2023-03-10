Stranger Things actress Grace van Dien has said that she has decided to take a step back from acting after a number of bad experiences with producers on the set of her projects.

The actress, who portrayed cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham in the Netflix hit series’ fourth season talked to her fans about the decision while on a Twitch stream.

“I have seen that some people are upset with me for turning down acting projects and deciding to stream more. But the fact of the matter is the last few projects I’ve worked on, I didn’t have the best experiences with some of the people I had to work for.”

The 26-year-old continued by detailing one of her encounters with a less-than-professional producer. “One of the last movies I did, one of the producers asked me to … like … he hired a girl that he was sleeping with, and then he had her ask me to have a threesome with them. That’s my boss. And then I didn’t and I cried and I was so upset.”

She said that streaming was better for her mental health and that it makes her happy: “I get to stay inside my house and play video games and I don’t have my boss asking me to have sex with them.”

After the release of Stranger Things, Grace was subjected to an amount of trolling, and recently one of her co-stars came to her defense.

While at Showmasters’ London Comic Con earlier this month, Eddie Munson actor Joseph Quinn said that fans’ treatment of Grace was “disgusting”.

“I was talking to her about it. The internet is a very unforgiving place,” he replied. “It’s a place where people can show a lot of support, or where people can rally around hatred and misinformation.

“It’s indicative of where we are culturally—just through association, she was getting lambasted. It’s disgusting.”

