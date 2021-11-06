‘Stranger Things’ Sets Course for California in Season 4 Trailer

November 6th marks Stranger Things Day, the anniversary of Will Byer’s disappearance into the Upside Down in Hawkins, Indiana in 1983. Will’s disappearance was the inciting incident that launched one of Netflix’s most popular original series ever, and the streaming giant is dropping all sorts of new content today to celebrate the series. Netflix is releasing new footage and exclusive content on social media, hosting live fan experiences, and introducing limited edition merchandise online and in brick and mortar stores around the world.

And most importantly, they finally dropped the first full trailer for the long anticipated season 4 of the series. It’s been nearly two and a half years since the release of season 3, and fans are eager to see what happened to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Hopper (David Harbour), and the crew.

The trailer finds Eleven and the Byer family living it up in sunny California, with plans to return to Hawkins for spring break. And while everyone has grown, the sinister pull of Hawkins and the Upside Down will no doubt destroy any plans for a relaxing spring break vacation. We get glimpses of a roller rink, car chases, government agents, a shootout, and all sorts of mayhem to come.

The trailer features Eleven writing a letter to her boyfriend Mike (Finn Wolfhard) describing her adjustment to California, where she still remains somewhat of an outcast. When we last saw her, Eleven has lost her supernatural powers, which likely would have come in handy when her classmates toss spitballs at her.

In addition to the new trailer, Netflix released the episode titles for season 4:

What's in a name? Stranger Things 4 premiering Summer 2022. pic.twitter.com/leznp8XJbh — Netflix (@netflix) November 6, 2021

They also released new key art, featuring a map of Hawkins:

Hello Hawkins. Where are you headed first? pic.twitter.com/lvU0fLIdcN — Netflix (@netflix) November 6, 2021

In addition, there’s a bevvy of merch coming, from toys to comic books to clothes to free downloadable content. Personally, I’m most excited about the limited edition Stranger Things General Mills cereal (Cheerios, Lucky Charms, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch) and the Chogrin collectible and clothing line.

Limited edition boxes of Stranger Things x General Mills cereal, now available for #StrangerThingsDay. How cool are these?! https://t.co/47Wx24sG8H pic.twitter.com/UqCQUM1YPd — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) November 6, 2021

In addition, brick and mortar pop-ups in New York and Los Angeles offer fans an interactive experience, where you can visit the Upside Down, Hawkins High, the Byer home, and more.

Stranger Things season 4 debuts on Netflix in summer 2022.

(image: Netflix)

