Stop Body Shaming Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett

Before I get YELLED AT about spoilers, Boba Fett was trending first thing in the morning on Friday. The New York Times posted an article with a spoiler of Boba Fett returning IN THE HEADLINE. Everywhere is talking about Temuera Morrison coming back to Star Wars. I’m sorry, but if you cannot watch The Mandalorian within the first weekend it comes out, I highly suggest muting key words or staying offline until you can.

In the latest series of “What is wrong with you?”: People are body shaming Temuera Morrison on Twitter after the most recent episode of The Mandalorian. For fans of the prequels, seeing Morrison back in action was a treat. Even greater was seeing him take on the role of Boba Fett.

Established during Attack of the Clones, Boba Fett is a clone of Jango Fett (played by Temuera Morrison), so fans wanted to be able to see Morrison play Boba in a live-action form. The problem? Boba Fett “died” in Return of the Jedi. And, for once, all our theories about Boba Fett ended up being right, and he survived the Sarlacc pit.

So when Boba Fett showed up in his armor, murdering every trooper trying to come for Grogu, fans were excited to see the badass we’ve been waiting for. Now, I only heard tell of this badass. Never seeing him in live-action, it was one of those Star Wars things that made me go “sure, whatever” and not believe you all. I will fully admit to being wrong.

People who suck (that’s how I’m referring all these rude people and I’m not sorry about it) decided that they wanted Boba Fett to look EXACTLY like he did in the original trilogy and have taken to shaming Temuera Morrison’s body on Twitter. Like … I’m sorry, but Boba Fett rolls up, kills like 13 troopers right off the bat, AND THEN blows up two ships with one rocket, and your first instinct is to mock his body?!!?!?!

Many fans came to his defense, calling him “Dad bod Boba Fett,” but even that I don’t really love because it’s still taking aim at Morrison’s weight (to me). Yes, Dad Bod is frequently a term of endearment, but also like … Boba Fett just took out an entire trooper fleet (with the help of Fennec Stand and Din Djarin but still). Let’s … focus on how much of a badass he finally was.

Case in point though: As you scroll through the replies to this tweet (and ones similar) there are constant jabs at his weight. To what end? Because a different actor is in the helmet? What’s wrong with all of you?

Think that’s the only few? Nope, it’s literally on EVERY tweet about Boba Fett from big Star Wars accounts. And it’s upsetting for a whole number of reasons. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with Temuera Morrison’s portrayal of Boba Fett. And maybe fans wanted something to complain about, but shaming how he looks because you … what? Don’t like it? It’s sad, especially given that Morrison finally gave us the badass Boba we’ve wanted.

So, quit it. Stop mocking Temuera Morrison, because you WISH you could be half as badass as he is.

(image: Lucasfilm)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com