Things We Saw Today: Steven Universe Future Is Coming & Rose’s Influence Is Still Powerful

Rebecca Sugar is bringing us the best Christmas gift ever: more Steven Universe! The officially released Cartoon Network trailer gives us an important piece of new information: that the premiere of Steven Universe Future will be on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. EDT on Cartoon Network.

We know that the future is supposed to be bright, but the trailer hints that there is still a lot of work that needs to be done. My problematic favorite Jasper is healed from her corruption, but is still coming across very villan-y. Maybe therapy with Lapus would help?

There are also these eerie shots of Pink Pearl, with a shattered eye, and anytime you see an image of Pink or Rose Quartz you know that some kind of emotional trauma for Steven is going to resurface. Steven Universe is one of the best shows out there, so I’m looking forward to enjoying it as I wait for more She-Ra.

(via Polygon, image: Cartoon Network)

During an interview with Rolling Stone, LucasFilm head Kathleen Kennedy explained that was Kevin Feige’s passion for Star Wars led him to approach the studio. (via CBR)

As 2019 is wrapping up, we must remember the 19 trans Americans who where killed this year. 18 of them were women of color. (via The Advocate)

The New York Times’ “1619 Project,” which talked about how slavery has influenced all aspects of American society today, will be the basis for a series of books for readers of all ages. (via AP)

🎉 Congratulations 62nd #GRAMMYs Best Rap Album nominees: @TeamDreamville, @MeekMill, @21savage, @tylerthecreator, and @ybncordae. Learn more about the nominees: https://t.co/n6jvq7W6P2 pic.twitter.com/CJxYId4DWM — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 20, 2019

Welcome to the lowdown on the Redford administration. (via SlashFilm)

This year during the Soul Train awards, Mj Rodriguez was part of opening the show because of the support from legendary Black actresses Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold. Solidarity is beautiful. (via Out)

Over at #DisneyPlus, @HilaryDuff gave a special announcement about #LizzieMcGuire, the Original Series coming soonpic.twitter.com/oWooZRJeGo — But Why Tho? A Geek Community (@ButWhyThoPC) November 20, 2019

What did you see out there today?

