Even Stephen King Sees the ‘Stranger Things’ Connections to His Work

By Princess WeekesJun 7th, 2022, 12:56 pm
Horror father Stephen King tweeted about the latest season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, validating all of the King nerd feelings I had. “The new season of STRANGER THINGS is really cool–as good or better than the previous three,” King tweeted out. “There’s even a CARRIE riff. Is it the whole season or is it another one of those that’s broken into 2 parts? IMHO that’s kind of lame.”

Stranger Things’ writers responded, saying, “Sorry Uncle Stevie, 8+9 aren’t done yet, but we’re working as fast as we can! Glad you’re enjoying and that you picked up on our super subtle Carrie riff.”

Okay, I’m concerned that they are still working on the last two episodes, with their July 1 release date rapidly approaching, but seeing as how they are going to be the length of two major feature films, I get it.

This current season of Stranger Things has been one of the best in the series. Not only is it a return to form after the slightly bloated mess of the previous two seasons, but it also has shown a lot of character growth—mainly by dealing with the Satanic Panic of the era and addressing that candidly. We still live in the aftermath of that period, so it is important to make sure we address it, for the sake of everyone now who is quick to fall for disinformation campaigns.

