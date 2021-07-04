It’s no secret that Disney+ has a massive slate of Star Wars-inspired films and series currently in development. But Star Wars: Visions promises a unique and creative exploration of a universe fans know so well. The animated anthology series sees Disney+ partnering with several Anime studios to create nine short films set in a galaxy far, far away. Kamikaze Douga, Twin Engine, Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production IG are just some of the production companies creating wholly original short films.

The trailer gives us glimpses of the different shorts, which encompass wildly different artistic styles, tones and stories. “T0-B1,” from Science Saru, takes inspiration from the beloved character Astro Boy. Studio Colorido’s “Tatooine Rhapsody” is described as a “rock opera” of sorts. Here’s the full line-up:

Kamikaze Douga – “The Duel”

Geno Studio (Twin Engine) – “Lop and Ochō”

Studio Colorido (Twin Engine) – “Tatooine Rhapsody”

Trigger – “The Twins”

Trigger – “The Elder”

Kinema Citrus – “The Village Bride”

Science Saru – “Akakiri”

Science Saru – “T0-B1”

Production IG – “The Ninth Jedi”

Reimagining Star Wars through the lens of Anime is a bit of a full circle moment for the franchise. George Lucas often referred to the many Japanese influences that inspired his work, from the Jedi modeled after samurai warriors to the films of Akira Kurosawa (hello transitional wipes!). Even samurai armor influenced much of the costume and character design of Darth Vader and the Stormtroopers.

The series looks gorgeously rendered, and it’s exciting to see the enthusiasm that the animators bring to their projects. If you are a fan of anime or Star Wars, this is surely one series you won’t want to miss.

Star Wars: Visions will be released on Disney+ on September 22, 2021.

(via io9, image: Disney+)

Hope you're having a safe and sweet 4th of July weekend, Mary Suevians!

