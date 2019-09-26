We’re Counting Down the Days After the Star Wars Rise of the Resistance Preview

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the new land open in both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, has one more surprise in store for guests. Another ride, titled Rise of the Resistance, will open in the next few months. An adventure through a Star Destroyer, the ride will take fans into the conflict between the Resistance and the First Order, featuring appearances from sequel trilogy standbys like Rey, Finn, Poe, and Kylo Ren. Check out the latest video on the ride from Good Morning America below.

The ride, which opens in December at Walt Disney World and January at Disneyland, has a storyline that’s being kept mostly under wraps. What we do know for sure, from the video, is that you’ll be on your way to a meeting with General Leia Organa before being intercepted by the First Order. From there, you’ll be running into stormtroopers, TIE fighters, and yes, Kylo Ren (no word on whether he’s wearing a shirt or not).

This is just the newest addition to an already super immersive land. The whole point of Galaxy’s Edge is for you to be immersed in the world of Star Wars and to find your place in either the Resistance or the First Order. You’re encouraged to become a character in the ongoing saga of the galaxy, with both rides now letting you be an active participant in the story of Galaxy’s Edge.

The other ride in the park, Smuggler’s Run, allows you to pilot the Millennium Falcon, which is a dream come true for all Star Wars fans. The immersive nature of the park is what makes it so special, and why Star Wars fans have been flocking to either park to get to be part of the story. Will you join the Resistance? Please do. They seemed to be a little lacking in numbers at the end of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Personally, I can’t wait to visit Galaxy’s Edge to see Rise of the Resistance and get to join the fight against the First Order. I also am dying to see what roles Finn and Poe play in the ride, because I can’t get enough of their heroics.

(via Good Morning America, image: Disney)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—