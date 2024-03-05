There are some characters in Star Wars who do not get the credit and attention they deserve. So when there is merchandise for them, fans want to gobble it up as quickly as possible. One such character is famous Jizz musician and all around cool cat, Max Rebo.

Recommended Videos

Anytime we got to go into the world of Jabba the Hutt, I hoped I would see Maximilian Rebo there ready to play music. After the death of Jabba, he went to work at Garsa’s Sanctuary in Mos Espa. Even though we first met him in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Max became a fan favorite and whenever he appears, you know there will be a sea of cheers in his wake. So color me surprised when Heroes & Villains released the perfect band tee.

Behold! My new prized possession: A Max Rebo Band-inspired t-shirt.

Look, everyone who loves Star Wars has some kind of shirt from the franchise. But when you can have a fun shirt that doesn’t look like it belongs to the galaxy far, far away, it’s just a little bit more fun. And isn’t it kind of funny to have to explain how Max Rebo has his own band shirt to someone?

If you want to share your love for Max Rebo, you can purchase your shirt from Heroes & Villains for only $32 dollars.

I love celebrating jizz musicians

There are so many characters in Star Wars that have a weird fanbase behind them. It is how terms like Glup Shitto are born. (For the unaware, a Glup Shitto is a character that is a part of the franchise but isn’t going to be your Luke Skywalkers or your Han Solos. I’m talking about my deep love for Chewie’s entire family that is only featured in The Star Wars Holiday Special.)

No one thinks about Mallatobuck or Lumpy that often but I do because they are my favorite Glup Shittos. Get it? Max Rebo is, essentially, everyone’s favorite Glup Shitto just because he’s a fun guy to have around! Playing music, just trying to jizz out? That’s pretty iconic when you think about everything else that is happening in the galaxy around him.

So, yes, I am the proud owner of a Max Rebo band t-shirt. Will I wear it to actual concerts so people know who the real star is? Obviously, because once you’re a Max Rebo fan, there is no turning back.

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]