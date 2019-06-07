These Characters Should Be a Part of Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland has done something marvelous: They’ve taken a character from one of the Star Wars novels and brought her to vivid life in the park as the main character of the story set in the world. Vi Moradi is amazing in every way, but it’s extra magical to think about how she’s leapt to life off the pages of Delilah S. Dawson’s Phasma and Black Spire books.

As time passes and the story of Galaxy’s Edge evolves, there might be room for other characters to join the story there. These are characters who have graced the screen and the page, who would be great additions to the park itself. Set between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, this is the perfect place to show off the wealth of sequel-era characters, from the movies to the tie-in novels and video games.

A personal wish would be for the occasional appearance by Finn, Poe, and Rose. Rey is already one of Disney’s “face” characters at the park, as is Kylo Ren. It would be amazing if, to tie in with the opening of the new Rise of the Resistance ride later this year, they featured the other major Resistance players in the park. Finn could hang out with Rey, Poe can hang out by the giant X-Wing near the Resistance base, and Rose can be hanging out near the Falcon, ready to fix it back into shipshape. Getting to meet all the heroes of the sequel trilogy would be fun for fans of all ages, so Disney, please consider bringing in Finn and others.

One new character who could become part of the world of Galaxy’s Edge is Zay Versio, daughter of Inferno Squad leader/Battlefront 2 protagonist Iden Versio. Zay, who is in her late teens or early twenties at the time of The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, is the daughter of two Imperial defectors who was sent on a mission by Leia to find Resistance allies in the Outer Rim. That happens to be where Batuu is located, which would be a perfect place for the video games to tie into the park.

Another character, or rather a group of characters, who could make appearances there would be Kaz and the stars of Star Wars Resistance. The latest in Star Wars’ animation canon, the Resistance characters, once they meet up with the main group of characters, could also come to Batuu. It might take some time on the TV show for them to reach a point where it wouldn’t be a spoiler for the characters to be on Batuu, but that would be a nice touch for fans who love the animated show, both young and old.

Plenty of minor Resistance members from the films could also be featured in the park, as well. Connix, Snap Wexley, and Jessika Pava are three fan-favorite Resistance heroes who could also be on Batuu, meeting up with the Resistance. Both Connix and Snap will be featured in The Rise of Skywalker, so they might be more recognizable to the average park-goer. Given that they sell Resistance pilot jumpsuits, it might be fun to see a couple Resistance pilots like Snap and Jessika walking around, and Connix would fit right in with the other Resistance members running around the park.

I’m sure a bounty hunter character would be excellent, too. Maybe the titular Mandalorian of the upcoming Disney+ show can make an appearance, though that armor in summer heat would be miserable.

Galaxy’s Edge doesn’t need more face characters like Vi or Rey to be more immersive, and in fact, having too many characters might be too much. Still, it’s fun to imagine popular characters from all walks of canon visiting the land and being part of the story there. It would be a great way to bring characters to life and provide more deep cuts for fans of all different Star Wars mediums.

Besides, what could be more fun than running into your favorite character that you never thought would escape the pages of a book or the scenes of your favorite animated show? That’s that magic of Galaxy’s Edge for you.

(image: Disney)

