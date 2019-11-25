A New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Clip Shows That Poe Is Too Tired of This SH*T

The closer to the holidays we get, the closer we are to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which means we’re getting more and more information about the mysterious Skywalker saga finale. Not that much, because it’s still Star Wars, and J.J. Abrams is still in charge, so everything is secretive, but we got a new clip from the movie, and honestly? Poe Dameron is a mood.

The flyboy is fighting alongside Finn and Rey against some Stormtroopers, and when two of their foes suddenly take to the sky as if they were Boba Fett, Poe, in his infinite exhaustion, all but rolls his eyes at them.

There are a few things in this clip that are of interest to me. One: the Stormtropper calls them the “fugitives,” and two: now these bitches fly? Much like Poe Dameron, I’m also exhausted by the idea of a flying stormtrooper, but what can you do? They’re always going to do the most.

First, let’s talk about the use of “fugitives.” For one, it could just be a turn of phrase because the troopers are looking for them, but in the grand scheme of this universe, stormtroopers lost most of their political pull after Return of the Jedi. After the fall of the Empire, troopers aren’t exactly the ones upholding the law anymore, at least in New Republic territory, despite what Kylo Ren thinks.

So does that mean that they have some kind of overall rule again? Or are they just calling the Resistance “fugitives” because they don’t bend to the will of Kylo? Or are our heroes behind enemy lines?

Then, there are their new “advanced” suits. We definitely don’t need flying stormtroopers, but if they’re going to meet the same demise as Boba Fett, then have at it; fly off into a pit of death for a gag. It’s funny that it has taken them that long to adapt that technology, but then again, maybe they didn’t want to be eaten like the bounty hunter was.

The comedic timing of the “They fly now” is reminiscent of the original trilogy—a bit cheesy, but yet still getting across each character’s feelings on the situation. C-3PO remains unhelpful and frightened, Finn is just confused, and Poe is tired of this sh*t. Honestly, if Poe’s entire character arc this film is that he’s too old to deal with this, I’d be happy because he’d have finally embraced his Han Solo nature.

Why Stormtroopers decided they needed to be able to fly is a mystery, and I don’t really care. I do hope they all just fall down a lot, because that’s the kind of comedy I want out of Star Wars. It also reminds me of the beginning of Return of the Jedi, because they’re fighting flying Troopers in sand—you know, basically how they fought Boba Fett.

The Rise of Skywalker is going to be emotional, and I can’t wait to see where it leads for our favorites. Will Finn and Poe make out? Will Rey fight off her brother, Ben? Who’s to say!?

(image: LucasFilm)

