Truly, an embarrassment of Star Trek riches is upon us as Paramount+ has just announced renewal updates for more of our favorite Star Trek programs! (Spoiler: It’s all of them!)

The past few years have seen a beautiful resurgence and expansion of the Star Trek universe. The popularity of Star Trek: Discovery has led to the creation of two more live-action Star Trek shows: Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (a Discovery spinoff) and also two different animated Star Trek shows (Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Prodigy)!

That’s five Star Trek shows! At once! The closest we have ever come to this was when Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Voyager ran concurrently! Truly a blessed bounty we do have! Shaka his arms wide!

So, pull out those planners, because we have some dates for you! Paramount+ announced today that Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for a fifth season! The series’ fourth season, currently on a mid-season hiatus, will also return with new episodes on Thursday, Feb 10, 2022. What strange, new world-ending anomaly will Burnham have to stop this time!?

With the fourth season only just set to come back to finish its run, there’s no news year on when the fifth season will debut, but now that we know it’s officially on the way, it’s only a matter of time until we know when! But what about the rest of the Trek shows?

When is Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 releasing?

The animated show Star Trek: Lower Decks, which left us on the shocking cliffhanger of Captain Freeman being arrested and dragged off in handcuffs, will return in the summer of 2022 with a 10-episode third season, and has also been renewed for a 10-episode fourth season.

The animated children’s show Star Trek: Prodigy is streaming the first half of its first season, with the tenth episode streaming Thursday Feb 3, 2022. The second half of the season will return later in 2022.

Truly, our cups overfloweth with Romulan ale (or Klingon blood wine, if you’re nasty).

(featured image: Michael Gibson/Paramount+)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]