Stan Lee’s A Trick of Light: “One of the Last Creative Acts of a Master Storyteller”

The thrilling new book A Trick of Light is a unique chance for readers to enjoy one of the final creative endeavors of beloved Marvel mastermind Stan Lee. The book, co-written with Kat Rosenfield, follows super-powered young people rooted in our digital media age.

A Trick of Light is a gift from Lee to his legions of faithful readers and fans. “Leave it to Stan Lee to save his very best for last,” raves author James Patterson. “What a movie this one will make.” And comics maven Gail Simone is quick to tell the curious: “A Trick of Light is uncannily frightening, amazingly modern, incredibly moving and impossible to put down. READ THIS BOOK.” You’ve got us, Gail! We’re ready!

So what kind of adventure are we in for?

Nia, a gifted but desperately lonely hacker, is living in isolation with her strict single dad. As a social-media maven, she is wildly popular and has more than a million friends. But they are all strangers who love her posts but know nothing about her that is real. Cameron is on a quest for YouTube fame as a vlogger focusing on exploring the mysteries of Lake Erie. While recording his latest video, he is knocked out by lightning in a freak storm that appears to defy the laws of physics. When Cameron awakens, he discovers an astonishing cyberkinetic talent: the ability to manipulate computers and electronics with his mind. After a chance meeting online, the two teenagers—one born with extraordinary gifts, one unwillingly transformed—join together to right wrongs in the world. As Nia and Cameron develop their powers and deal out reckonings, they draw the attention of dangerous forces, putting the future of the planet at risk. Set in Stan Lee’s Alliances Universe, co-created by Lee, Luke Lieberman, and Ryan Silbert, and written with Edgar Award–nominated author Kat Rosenfield, Stan Lee delivers a novel packed with the pulse-pounding, breakneck adventure and the sheer exuberant invention that have defined his career as the creative mastermind behind the spectacular Marvel universe.

For those of us who have long enjoyed Lee’s comics work, and the massive Marvel universe he helped grow for decades into a cultural powerhouse, A Trick of Light offers the opportunity to be immersed in a Lee-shaped universe that feels even closer to our own—without losing any of his trademark whimsy and deep appreciation for personal heroism. His collaboration with the Edgar-nominated author Kat Rosenfield means A Trick of Light is edged in delicious mystery, and we love that Lee’s work is complemented by a female voice.

“Beguiling, cinematic, operatic, A Trick of Light is a bracing espresso first thing in the morning and the thrum of a familiar love deep at night,” promises author Gary Shteyngart. We can’t imagine a book we’re more excited to have on our shelves as we head into the bewitching Halloween season.

Find out more about Stan Lee’s A Trick of Light here.

