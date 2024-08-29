Your guide to finally understand all Squishmallow sizes and prices

Squishmallows have been all the rage since Jazwares launched the cuddly product line in 2017. From fandom collaborations to original creations, there is no shortage of designs to choose from. Whether you’re a Squishmallow connoisseur or a novice collector, navigating all the sizes and prices can be a bit overwhelming.

That’s exactly what this guide is for. Without further ado, let’s break down all official Squishmallow sizes and what amount of cash you can expect to spend when choosing your newest cozy companion.

Squishmallows come in varying sizes

(Jazwares)

Squishmallow offers a vast spectrum of sizes, ranging from clip-on keychains to plushies large enough to be pillows. There is no best option. What size you choose depends on your personal preference, budget, and availability. Some designs only come in certain sizes, so keep that in mind when you’re shopping.

Currently, there are 10 sizes listed on Jazwares’ official website:

3.5 inch

5 inch

7 inch

8 inch

10 inch

11 inch

12 inch

14 inch

16 inch

20 inch

For those that like their Squishmallows giant, don’t worry. Although Jazwares doesn’t list 24 or 30 inches in its “Shop by Size” drop-down menu, you can still filter or search for those sizes, but pet beds make up a large portion of the bigger Squishmallows. For plushies, your best bet is Amazon or stores like Walmart and Hot Topic.

While all these options seem like a lot, Squishmallows can essentially be broken down into four categories: keychains, small, medium, and large. Just note that prices can vary depending on the seller and rarity.

Keychain Squishmallows (3.5 inches)

Average Price Range: $3 – $10

Keychain Squishmallows are perfect for adorning backpacks, handbags, or just shoving into your pocket. At 3.5 inches, they’re ideal for travel. When it comes to Squishmallow, the keychains are your cheapest option. They’re also frequently sold in 5 or 6 packs, making for some pretty sweet deals.

While popular offerings like Joelle The Bigfoot run on the more expensive side, bundles like the Fantasy Squad six-pack are cheaper per plushie.

Small Squishmallows (5 to 10 inches)

Average Price Range: $10 – $20

If keychains aren’t your thing, the next smallest plushie Jazwares offers is 5 inches. They’re great for home collections or taking on the go since they’re easy to conceal in bags and backpacks. However, anything up to 10 inches will also fall in Squishmallow’s “small” category. This gives you a lot of size options and price points to consider.

This size is also popular for brand collabs. For example, the new 10-inch Beetlejuice Squishmallow dropped in celebration of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s release and quickly became a hit.

Popular Best Sellers:

7- inch – Purple Monica Axolotl

Medium Squishmallows (11 to 14 inches)

Average Price Range: $18 – $30

If you’re looking for plushies better suited to cuddling, the medium Squishmallows will be your best bet. With 13 inches now a retired size, your options range from 11, 12, and 14 inches. Sitting at a reasonable price point, these also make great gift options for kids and adults alike.

Popular Best Sellers:

Large Squishmallows (16 to 24 inches)

Average Price Range: $20 – $50

Anything in the medium range is probably the sweet spot, but large Squishmallows are undeniably compelling. Not only are they sure to liven up any collection, but they can make excellent pillows for lazy days in bed.

Popular Best Sellers:

24-inch – Ronnie The Cow remains one of the most popular large Squishmallows but is also on the expensive side. For a lower price point, keep tabs on Pierogi Banana Monkey.

Squishmallow Pet Beds (20 to 30 inches)

(Jazwares)

Average Price Range: $35 – $60

Thanks to Jazwares’ pet line, your four-legged friends can now also get in on the Squishmallow action. Squishmallow pet beds come in various sizes to accommodate your pet.

Popular Best Sellers:

Unsure about a Squishmallow’s size? Check the tag

Identifying a Squishmallow’s size is typically easy when ordering online, but if you ever suspect you’ve received an incorrect size or you’re buying a Squishmallow second-hand, you can always check the tag. The size will follow the “S.” For example, S12 indicates that you have a 12-inch plushie. Of course, if your Squishmallow is sans tag, measuring with a tape measure length-wise should do the trick.

Tags are always a good thing to hold on to. In addition to sizing information, they also host the collector number (when the character was created in relation to others) and fun facts about your Squishmallow.

