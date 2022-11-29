After years of finding my first-person-shooter kick on games like Overwatch and then Apex Legends, I’m back temporarily on my special toxic hell, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO.) Back in the queue and back to looking up fan creations/memes. So when The Mary Sue editorial strategist and frequent contributor Ana Valens shared this adorable video of a kid playing CS:GO with a Spy x Family mod from the safety of a private server, I felt the urge to share this with everyone. This now includes you.

My little brother said he finally started playing CSGO and showed me this?? pic.twitter.com/AFlCC90IAe — craftmeister♻️ (@craftmeistercs) November 27, 2022

I’m not super familiar with the anime Spy x Family, but Anya is unescapable online. I love the way she crouches and is able to hide in places no one would think to look for the perfect body shots. I say, “no one” because the lobby is clearly private and full of bots.

Despite over 1500 hours logged into this god-forsaken game (most of which came from my first year in college), I have never thought to play with mods. This is mainly because I rarely find it worth the work. I also don’t want to accidentally get VAC banned and not be able to play competitively. Steam doesn’t like people cheating in games or using fun skins, and this one also holds the problem of having a very small hitbox.

Cosmetics are a large part of the community and the game’s economy, especially since CS:GO went free-to-play in 2018. While we’ll never see her in-game, she may make an appearance in Fortnite.

(via Twitter, featured image: Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha)

