This Amazing ‘Spy x Family’ Loid Forger Moment Didn’t Occur To Me Until I Saw This Tweet

Spoilers for Spy x Family episode two

One of the best things about being a fan of Spy x Family is seeing all the content from the fandom. I’m pretty much guaranteed to come across some amazing cosplay or fanart by scrolling through my Twitter feed for a couple of seconds. Since the premiere of the anime, each episode has been pulling in new fans while manga readers are like, “Welcome to the series, you’re gonna have a good time.” And, well, they’re right!

Along with all the fan content comes observations about the series. One moment that was brought up recently was from the second episode of the anime, which aired a couple of weeks ago. Cosplayer and voice actor, V, pointed out something Loid said in defense of Yor while attending a party with her. The tweet has gained a lot of traction since it was shared yesterday, not just because it’s Spy x Family related, but because it talks about how a male character supported a woman after he’s told that she’s a sex worker.

Loid Forger was told his ‘wife’ use to do sex work and his reaction was, “oh that’s wonderful! she did that to provide for her brother which takes an immense amount of dedication, and is something to be very proud of.” Making him one of the Chaddest anime protagonists ever. — V 🌌 (@BlackOutCos) June 8, 2022

Loid Forger was told his ‘wife’ use to do sex work and his reaction was, “oh that’s wonderful! she did that to provide for her brother which takes an immense amount of dedication, and is something to be very proud of.” Making him one of the Chaddest anime protagonists ever.

I didn’t think about it like that at the time. Maybe I was too focused on Loid showing up covered in blood after a mission, or the fact that Yor’s coworker, Camilla, is such a hater, but this take on Loid being supportive even after he’s told that Yor was a sex worker is fantastic. It’s especially wonderful when you realize that as he’s defending sex work, he’s thinking about his own line of work and holding it up to the same standards. He sees sex work as a viable job and even commends Yor for doing it.

What happens in the second episode?

(Image: Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, SPY x FAMILY Project)

In the second episode, Loid and Yor meet for the first time and, eventually, decide to start (fake) dating. Loid needs a woman to be his wife for the sake of his mission, and Yor needs to find a husband so she can appear normal to everyone around her. Loid is, unbeknownst to Yor, a spy. On the flip side, Loid has no idea that Yor is an assassin.

Loid shows up late to his date with Yor because he was caught in the middle of a mission. He’s bloody and bruised but makes up a story about his patients being unstable (he’s posing as a psychiatrist). He also blurts out that he and Yor are married instead of just dating. It doesn’t take long for everyone to be charmed by him, but Camilla is, as I said, a hater, and tries to do everything in her power to ruin Loid’s impression of Yor. This leads to her telling Loid that Yor is a sex worker.

Camilla says that Yor did some “questionable work” before she started working at city hall. She talks about how men would call Yor to their hotel rooms for “massages.” It’s clear that she’s talking about sex work (and even goes so far as to call Yor a whore), and it’s said in a way to try and embarrass Yor. Yor isn’t a sex worker, though, she’s an assassin and had been using “massages” as a cover-up for the targets she killed. She can’t exactly reveal that truth, though, but it’s fine because Loid’s response is perfect.

Loid’s response to Yor supposedly being a sex worker

(Image: Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, SPY x FAMILY Project)

Loid actually smiles and says, “It’s wonderful,” before he talks about how Yor lost her parents at a young age and ended up doing whatever she could to take care of herself and her younger brother. This could, of course, be a bunch of lip service for the sake of Loid’s mission, but as he’s talking he starts thinking about his own life and the things he’s done. He relates to Yor, at this moment, and we get to see a look at his feelings outside of the “Loid Forger” persona he’s adapted for this mission. He thinks about the way people endure merciless jobs and how that kind of work requires, in his words, “an incredible amount of dedication, and that’s something to be very proud of.”

He didn’t criticize her work, didn’t shame her for it, and even said it was something to be proud of. He spent the whole time thinking of his life as a spy and saw similarities to both professions. Yor was ready to try and talk her way out of what Camilla had labeled her as, but Loid reassured her and, honestly, gave Camilla something to think about.

Like while he is literally saying these things, we are shown that he is remembering his own life and experiences as a spy. Showing that he understands what it’s like to self-sacrifice for the sake of someone else. He sees his own experiences in Yor’s. And he admires it. — V 🌌 (@BlackOutCos) June 8, 2022

Like while he is literally saying these things, we are shown that he is remembering his own life and experiences as a spy. Showing that he understands what it’s like to self-sacrifice for the sake of someone else. He sees his own experiences in Yor’s. And he admires it.

And, as far as Loid knows, Yor really was a sex worker once upon a time. He has no reason to doubt it, so it’s good to know that it’s not something he thinks anyone should be ashamed of.

(Image: Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, SPY x FAMILY Project)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]