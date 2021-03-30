A criminal mastermind unleashes their own form of twisted justice in the terrifying new trailer for Spiral: From the Book of Saw. Starring Chris Rock, the movie follows the work of Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks as he tries to figure out who is committing grisly murders in his city. They are eerily similar to the work of Jigsaw, the famed killer with 8 films under his belt in the Saw franchise, not including this one.

Joining Chris Rock at the center of this morbid game are Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson. The latter is super important to the overall plot of the film, as Zeke’s father is played by Jackson. He’s said to be an esteemed police veteran who left his son feeling like he was working in the shadow of his father. And I wonder how things will change between them once they start investigating these murders.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw is set to be produced by the original Saw team of Mark Burg and Oren Koules. The film is to be directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who has directed multiple Saw movies, and it’s set to be written by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger, both known for their work on Jigsaw, another movie in the Saw movie universe.

Originally slated for a release on October 23, 2020, Spiral: From the Book of Saw suffered the same fate as many movies in the middle of a pandemic. Lionsgate thought they’d take advantage of the summer movie season by moving it to May 14, 2021, and the studio hopes to hit it big like the other movies of the franchise have, with seven of the eight Saw films grossing over $100 million worldwide.

Saw as a whole is a horror franchise created by James Wan and Leigh Whannell. It centers around John Kramer, simply known as Jigsaw. As a means of testing his victims, he sets up elaborate games that they must figure out or die. This psychological torture is his way of rehabilitating and freeing them while getting revenge for what’s happened in his past.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw follows in those footsteps with games that are going to freak out viewers while making them wonder, “What would I do if I were in Chris Rock’s characters’ shoes?”

(image: Lionsgate)

