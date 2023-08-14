Turns Out ‘Spider-Man: Lotus’ Is as Terrible as It Is Controversial

The controversial fan-made film Spider-Man: Lotus was released on August 11, and surprising no one, it’s terrible. When YouTuber Gavin J. Konop began advertising the film in 2021, it garnered an unusual amount of attention for a fan film. Konop advertised the film as a “passion project” and claimed that it would be a psychological drama exploring Spider-Man’s (Warden Wayne) grief at losing his girlfriend, Gwen Stacy (Tuyen Powell).

Fans are always interested in the emotional story arc of Spider-Man and the losses he has faced, which might be why some were interested in Spider-Man: Lotus. The film even caught the attention of Jon Watts and Andrew Garfield, who very kindly took the time to congratulate Konop on his trailer.

However, by 2022, Spider-Man: Lotus started gaining attention for a different reason. Both Konop and the film’s lead, Wayne, were accused of homophobia and racism. Resurfaced texts and posts from Wayne and Konop that included racial slurs and homophobic messages began circulating on the internet. Many of the leaked messages were text conversations between Wayne and Konop. Additionally, messages resurfaced of Konop insulting Watts after the filmmaker had personally congratulated him on his film, though Konop later claimed those messages were photoshopped. Both Wayne and Konop issued apologies in which they largely excused what they did due to being young and ignorant.

Since then, further allegations have arisen, including Konop underpaying and overworking his artists and speaking about his actresses in a derogatory and misogynistic manner. There are also grooming allegations that have been circulating online regarding one of the actors, though it’s unclear what the source of these allegations is. Considering all of these issues, many hoped that the film would simply stay in the drafts. Unfortunately, Konop went ahead with releasing the film.

The good thing is that the brutal reviews are letting everyone know Spider-Man: Lotus isn’t worth watching.

Spider-Man: Lotus roasted by critics and audiences

Okay, here's a thread of the worst Spider-Man films ever made:



1)- Spider-Man Lotus. pic.twitter.com/78AHFpopfP — Truggler or something (@hates_place) August 13, 2023

Spider-Man: Lotus started trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after its release, with every reaction and review panning the film. Meanwhile, it’s not just the controversy surrounding Spider-Man: Lotus that is leaving a bad taste in viewers’ mouths. It’s that Spider-Man: Lotus is truly a terrible film in more ways than one. Despite raising lots of money to make the movie a reality, the quality is terrible and cheap-looking. One common complaint was that the establishing shots of New York City drag on for ages and are randomly placed in the middle of intense scenes. The story has also been highly criticized for being a depressing mess that includes Spider-Man trauma-dumping on a child who has cancer.

Crazy how much money they raised and spent on Spider-Man: Lotus and this opening from a Spider-Man fan film from over a decade ago is legitimately better directed than anything I've seen from it pic.twitter.com/WNAhTgwJZ4 — Ashley (She/They) (@Ashdromeda1) August 12, 2023

Bro why does Spider-Man Lotus have the LONGEST establishing shots ?

pic.twitter.com/5RpIEbMQRv — DE?️ (@frickyuu) August 13, 2023 Spider-Man Lotus really is the peak of that era of Spider-Man twitter where people were clamoring for depressed asshole Peter Parker, and the end result is an insanely unlikable protagonist who uses his friends as emotional punching bags and trauma dumps on kids with cancer. pic.twitter.com/fPJfQMgcmR — ?Smart Alec? (@_TheSmartAlec1) August 12, 2023 y'all Spider-Man Lotus is so shit ?



1 WTF is this CGI

2 why the hell is it a UK plate in NYC

3 why does the plate change in the next scene to a proper plate



4 the CG car has different colors than the real car



less than 5 minutes in and these were my issues thus far already pic.twitter.com/hiTB45WUko — || Half eaten Baloney Sandwich || (@Kayhotic_Games) August 12, 2023 Spider-Man Lotus explaining his origin story to the 10 year old pic.twitter.com/o9ETXMVzyZ — Cosmic (Commissions Open) (@cosmic_block) August 12, 2023 I just watched Spider-Man Lotus.



A depressing film, heavily inspired by Spider-Man Blue, it shows Peter Parker suffering after losing Gwen, but without any of the brilliance of the comic. Lighting problem, scenes copied from other movies, poor dialogue and many framing problems pic.twitter.com/nvmVNcImV2 — The Oracle (@TheTowersOracle) August 12, 2023 Some may think that the movie’s controversy and its terrible quality are two separate things. However, it seems another major complaint about the film is that Konop’s personality and beliefs are reflected in it. Many critics pointed out that Konop’s arrogance, ego, and spite shine through in the film. It’s not a “passion project” made out of love for the franchise or the product of hard work, research, and experience. Instead, it’s someone trying desperately to prove that they’re better and bigger than the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Watts, and everyone else, despite not knowing anything about the franchise or filmmaking. As a result, it’s not surprising that Spider-Man: Lotus is pretentious and an empty, dull, and depressing take on the character. This Spider-Man Lotus review is gold pic.twitter.com/I7pehS2XOm — IHaveNoName (@IHNN03) August 12, 2023 Spider-Man Lotus is a good reminder that if you want to make a fan project, don’t let spite and ego motivate you. Your passion for said franchise should always come first to make the best possible work you can. — Jrock (@Jrock2299) August 12, 2023 A project fuelled out of hatred for mcu Spider-Man with pretentious mindset to set the goal that he’s better. Humility goes a long way when starting on your first project but he decided to dive into an IP with no experience for this grand ambition. Lotus failed miserably — Aniq (@aniqrahman) August 12, 2023 Imagine my shock when people are confirming that Spider-Man Lotus is:



– Pretentious

– Boring

– Dull

– has Spider-Man trauma dump on a kid

– within minutes immediately makes fun of the MCU



Gavin is a frail, egotistical, incel wannabe director and its simply hilarious — That REDACTED Guy (@REDACTEDSpider) August 12, 2023 Fortunately, some Twitter users are pointing out that there are other fans out there who are actually passionate about Spider-Man and aren’t weighed down by countless controversies. Looking into fan-made films made by anyone besides Konop would be a great alternative to giving Spider-Man: Lotus a view. Anyways, instead of watching Spider-Man: Lotus.



Watch Spider-Man: Cake Day instead, which is still the best Spider-Man fan film I have ever seen. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/It84fQ47sV — Josh-Parker (@WebHeaded_Josh) August 13, 2023 Instead of watching Spider-Man Lotus, here's a thread of Spider-Man fan-films done with actual love for the character.



Or the ones I know, at least.



1)- A Friend Called Spider-Man. pic.twitter.com/n3PT2MCBtO — Truggler or something (@hates_place) August 12, 2023 Now that it is known that Spider-Man: Lotus is a terrible film riddled with controversy, maybe it won’t get any more support. For the 1.6 million viewers who have at least clicked on the film on YouTube, hopefully they learned that supporting a controversial figure for their “art” isn’t worth it and that sometimes there is no separation between a controversial person and their “art.” In this case, Konop’s controversial behavior and attitude shine very clearly through the film, and it’s no work of art. (featured image: Gavin J. Konop)

