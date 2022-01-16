Things We Saw Today: We Cannot Contain Our Excitement for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

There are so many superhero films hitting theaters and streaming in 2022, but perhaps the one we’re most excited for is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). After 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse stunned audiences and critics alike (and won Best Animated Feature at the 91st Academy Awards), naturally fans we’re eagerly anticipating a follow-up. And after the first teaser trailer for Across the Spider-Verse dropped, we were blown away by the animation.

Co-writers and producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller discussed what to expect from the sequel in an interview with Collider. “It is, as Phil said, a very ambitious sequel, because we didn’t want to just sort of do the same thing again,” said Chris Miller. “And so the idea that we’d be going to different dimensions really opened up an opportunity artistically to have each world have its own art style, and to be able to push the folks at ImageWorks to develop a way to have each dimension feel like it was drawn by a different artist’s hand. Seeing the development of that stuff is breathtaking, and really, it’s the reason we keep doing it, because it’s so hard to get it right.”

Lord and Miller didn’t mention whether or not Tom Holland and Zendaya would appear in the film (as has been rumored). Across The Spider-Verse (Part One) will pick up the story of Miles Morales, and will feature newcomers Oscar Isaac, as futuristic Spider-Man 2099 and Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) hits theaters on October 7, 2022.

(via Collider, image: Sony Pictures Animation)

Here’s an ode to superhero pet sidekicks, from Eagly to Alligator Loki. (via /Film)

Astronauts are testing a 3D printer which would make bandages out of human skin. (via Syfy Wire)

Scream slays at the box office, knocking Spider-Man: No Way Home from the top slot. (via EW)

The Teenage Murderer to Midatlantic Trauma Survivor Pipeline pic.twitter.com/8ZuxQO7GbA — Mr. Wordlewide (he/him) #GetVaxxed (@menace2snacks) January 15, 2022

Storm Reid (A Wrinkle in Time) joins the cast of HBO’s The Last of Us. (via Shadow and Act)

Help, we can’t stop listening to the Yellowjackets soundtrack. (via Jezebel)

Tim Allen is making a The Santa Clause series whether we want it or not. (via Comicbook.com)

Happy Sunday Mary Suevians! Stay safe out there!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]