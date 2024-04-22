The Spice Girls in 1997, mugging for the camera
Category:
Big on the Internet

No One Was More Excited About The Spice Girls Reuniting Than David Beckham

Image of Beverly Jenkins
Beverly Jenkins
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024 02:35 pm

Victoria Beckham, a.k.a. the one and only Posh Spice, celebrated a milestone birthday over the weekend. Lots of glamorous celebrities showed up to help the fashion designer usher in her 5oth year, including fellow Spice Girls Melanie Brown, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Chisholm, and Emma Bunton.

Recommended Videos

It’s always a momentous occasion when all of five of this iconic ’90s pop group get together, but on this night they took the awesomeness to the next level by briefly performing their 1997 hit song “Stop” on the dance floor. Fortunately for their fans, Posh’s husband David Beckham was there to capture the fun moment on his mobile phone, and you can tell from his expression that he’s absolutely loving it. In fact, I don’t think anyone is as excited about a potential Spice Girls reunion as the footballer, and that’s saying something!

This is a man who truly understands what “If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends” really means.

Victoria shared his video on her Instagram page with the caption, “Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much!” followed by the hashtag #SpiceUpYourLife.

Speaking of spicing up our lives … The new video fuels speculation among die-hard fans that the Spice Girls could be planning to announce a reunion tour in the coming months. Melanie Brown (Scary Spice) has been dropping hints about a potential comeback for a while now. “We are going to be doing some stuff, all five of us pretty soon, which is going to be announced,” the singer told Sky News last May. When specifically asked whether a reunion tour is in the works, Mel replied, “There will be—if I’ve got anything to do with it.”

Just last month she also dropped a massive hint while chatting with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on NBC’s TODAY. Hager asked Mel B outright if there’s a tour coming, and Mel said, “This is going to be really good and the fans are going to be really happy about it,” before laughing and clamming up. “Oh, I’m going to get in trouble. I’m not saying anything. OK, bye!” she joked.

The last time we saw a mini Spice Girls reunion was in 2019, when everyone except Victoria went on tour. Before that, the last time all five of the women performed together as a group was during the London Olympics in 2012.

Hopefully, the stage is set and the time is right for a full Spice Girls reunion tour! We’ll be watching for more news about a potential reunion, and we’ll keep you up to date as soon as we learn more. In the meantime, at least we can enjoy perusing Posh and Becks’ Instagram pages to see more photos from Victoria’s big birthday bash.

(featured image: Ray Burmiston/Avalon/Getty Images)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Taylor Swift Told Us Years Ago What the Reaction to ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Would Be
Taylor Swift alum covers 'folklore' and 'The Tortured Poets Department'
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Taylor Swift Told Us Years Ago What the Reaction to ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Would Be
Kate Hudson Kate Hudson Apr 22, 2024
Read Article A ‘Dead Poets Society’ Reunion in a Taylor Swift Music Video Was NOT on My Bingo Card
A scene from Taylor Swift's latest music video Fortnight featuring Dead Poets Society actors Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
A ‘Dead Poets Society’ Reunion in a Taylor Swift Music Video Was NOT on My Bingo Card
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo Apr 21, 2024
Read Article Taylor Swift Courts Backlash by Romanticizing the 1830s as Only a Wealthy White Woman Can
Taylor Swift wears an old-timey black dress in the music video for 'Fortnight'.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Taylor Swift Courts Backlash by Romanticizing the 1830s as Only a Wealthy White Woman Can
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner Apr 21, 2024
Read Article Does Taylor Swift’s ‘The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived’ Take Aim At Matt Healy?
Matt Healy opening for Taylor Swift during The Eras Tour
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Does Taylor Swift’s ‘The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived’ Take Aim At Matt Healy?
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 19, 2024
Read Article What Is Taylor Swift’s Song “Florida” Really About? Let’s Speculate!
taylor swift with her head in her hands and posing for the tortured poets department
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
What Is Taylor Swift’s Song “Florida” Really About? Let’s Speculate!
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Taylor Swift Told Us Years Ago What the Reaction to ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Would Be
Taylor Swift alum covers 'folklore' and 'The Tortured Poets Department'
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Taylor Swift Told Us Years Ago What the Reaction to ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Would Be
Kate Hudson Kate Hudson Apr 22, 2024
Read Article A ‘Dead Poets Society’ Reunion in a Taylor Swift Music Video Was NOT on My Bingo Card
A scene from Taylor Swift's latest music video Fortnight featuring Dead Poets Society actors Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
A ‘Dead Poets Society’ Reunion in a Taylor Swift Music Video Was NOT on My Bingo Card
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo Apr 21, 2024
Read Article Taylor Swift Courts Backlash by Romanticizing the 1830s as Only a Wealthy White Woman Can
Taylor Swift wears an old-timey black dress in the music video for 'Fortnight'.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Taylor Swift Courts Backlash by Romanticizing the 1830s as Only a Wealthy White Woman Can
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner Apr 21, 2024
Read Article Does Taylor Swift’s ‘The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived’ Take Aim At Matt Healy?
Matt Healy opening for Taylor Swift during The Eras Tour
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Does Taylor Swift’s ‘The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived’ Take Aim At Matt Healy?
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 19, 2024
Read Article What Is Taylor Swift’s Song “Florida” Really About? Let’s Speculate!
taylor swift with her head in her hands and posing for the tortured poets department
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
What Is Taylor Swift’s Song “Florida” Really About? Let’s Speculate!
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 19, 2024
Author
Beverly Jenkins
Beverly Jenkins (she/her) is a contributing writer for The Mary Sue. She writes about pop culture, entertainment, and web memes, and has published a book or a funny day-to-day desk calendar about web humor every year for a decade. When not writing, she's listening to audiobooks or watching streaming movies under a pile of her very loved (spoiled) pets.