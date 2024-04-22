No One Was More Excited About The Spice Girls Reuniting Than David Beckham

Victoria Beckham, a.k.a. the one and only Posh Spice, celebrated a milestone birthday over the weekend. Lots of glamorous celebrities showed up to help the fashion designer usher in her 5oth year, including fellow Spice Girls Melanie Brown, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Chisholm, and Emma Bunton.

It’s always a momentous occasion when all of five of this iconic ’90s pop group get together, but on this night they took the awesomeness to the next level by briefly performing their 1997 hit song “Stop” on the dance floor. Fortunately for their fans, Posh’s husband David Beckham was there to capture the fun moment on his mobile phone, and you can tell from his expression that he’s absolutely loving it. In fact, I don’t think anyone is as excited about a potential Spice Girls reunion as the footballer, and that’s saying something!

This is a man who truly understands what “If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends” really means.

Victoria shared his video on her Instagram page with the caption, “Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much!” followed by the hashtag #SpiceUpYourLife.

Speaking of spicing up our lives … The new video fuels speculation among die-hard fans that the Spice Girls could be planning to announce a reunion tour in the coming months. Melanie Brown (Scary Spice) has been dropping hints about a potential comeback for a while now. “We are going to be doing some stuff, all five of us pretty soon, which is going to be announced,” the singer told Sky News last May. When specifically asked whether a reunion tour is in the works, Mel replied, “There will be—if I’ve got anything to do with it.”

Just last month she also dropped a massive hint while chatting with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on NBC’s TODAY. Hager asked Mel B outright if there’s a tour coming, and Mel said, “This is going to be really good and the fans are going to be really happy about it,” before laughing and clamming up. “Oh, I’m going to get in trouble. I’m not saying anything. OK, bye!” she joked.

The last time we saw a mini Spice Girls reunion was in 2019, when everyone except Victoria went on tour. Before that, the last time all five of the women performed together as a group was during the London Olympics in 2012.

Hopefully, the stage is set and the time is right for a full Spice Girls reunion tour! We’ll be watching for more news about a potential reunion, and we’ll keep you up to date as soon as we learn more. In the meantime, at least we can enjoy perusing Posh and Becks’ Instagram pages to see more photos from Victoria’s big birthday bash.

(featured image: Ray Burmiston/Avalon/Getty Images)

