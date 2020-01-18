comScore

Does Donald Trump Know He’s Sending the Space Force to Endor?

By Rachel LeishmanJan 18th, 2020, 2:00 pm

Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Camouflage isn’t rare for the government but using it for something called Space Force? Not really something that makes sense. Donald Trump’s people released an image of the outfits for the program and who do they think they’re going to run into in space? Bunch of tiny bears with pointy sticks?

It’s strange enough that we have a space military branch (honestly, I tried to understand exactly what Space Force is and it’s a hot mess) so the fact that they think the Space Force will need camo in space is beyond my realm of comprehension. I just honestly want to know what that conversation was like. Do you think there was a moment when someone said “What if there is some kind of trees they have to hide in like Han Solo?” or were they just lazy and used leftover camo from previous suits?

Before we get into mocking it, here is how Miltary.com defines the program:

“a 6th independent military service branch to undertake missions and operations in the rapidly evolving space domain. The U.S. Space Force would be the first new military service in more than 70 years, following the establishment of the U.S. Air Force in 1947.”

It’s just a bit confusing because wouldn’t you want to figure out what the terrain of whatever planet you were on was first before making collective outfits but what about this really makes any sense in the first place, right?

So…can’t wait for us to go to space and fight with the Ewoks! Darth Vader is not going to know what’s coming.

(image: LucasFilm)

