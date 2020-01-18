Does Donald Trump Know He’s Sending the Space Force to Endor?

Camouflage isn’t rare for the government but using it for something called Space Force? Not really something that makes sense. Donald Trump’s people released an image of the outfits for the program and who do they think they’re going to run into in space? Bunch of tiny bears with pointy sticks?

It’s strange enough that we have a space military branch (honestly, I tried to understand exactly what Space Force is and it’s a hot mess) so the fact that they think the Space Force will need camo in space is beyond my realm of comprehension. I just honestly want to know what that conversation was like. Do you think there was a moment when someone said “What if there is some kind of trees they have to hide in like Han Solo?” or were they just lazy and used leftover camo from previous suits?

Before we get into mocking it, here is how Miltary.com defines the program:

“a 6th independent military service branch to undertake missions and operations in the rapidly evolving space domain. The U.S. Space Force would be the first new military service in more than 70 years, following the establishment of the U.S. Air Force in 1947.”

It’s just a bit confusing because wouldn’t you want to figure out what the terrain of whatever planet you were on was first before making collective outfits but what about this really makes any sense in the first place, right?

Jokes on all the haters when we go to war with the Ewoks on the forest moon of Endor. https://t.co/mKO8QRSHkw — Noah Evslin (@nevslin) January 18, 2020

Judging by the camo, watch out Endor. https://t.co/cY15lqJwpT — Mike Kelley (@mkelley) January 18, 2020

We are absolutely gonna WRECK some Ewoks on the forest moon of Endor https://t.co/4gxBFxFZ1R — Jon Adams (@adamsjon3) January 18, 2020

“Take the fleet to the far side of Endor. There it will stay until called for.” – President Donald J. Trump https://t.co/oCJsdiNUGJ — Matt Grubba (@Matt_Grubba) January 18, 2020

People are mocking the Pentagon’s new camo Space Force uniforms as if the Battle of Endor never happened pic.twitter.com/jqtCVtJdvu — Guy (@flimflamma) January 18, 2020

Me, searching through Endor as a trending topic: pic.twitter.com/8coEJF1ewg — Ryan Cook (@CookerLives) January 18, 2020

“Oooh I wonder why Endor is trending”, I said to myself. pic.twitter.com/KMXd1SINFA — Sarah (@FSUSarah42) January 18, 2020

How many trees are you expecting to find in space — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 18, 2020

Wouldn’t the camo work better if it were just black? https://t.co/i2FACCEMYA — Jason Johnson (@jasonsjohnson) January 18, 2020

Space camouflage, to blend in on the great plains of Space #spaceforce https://t.co/G6mjfKBnRy — Alex White (@AlexWhite1812) January 18, 2020

I love the new Space Force uniforms. pic.twitter.com/Khz4HtY2Ll — Bryan Young (@swankmotron) January 18, 2020

Are they being deployed to Endor? https://t.co/ttSp4FXROr — Adam Serwer (@AdamSerwer) January 18, 2020

I actually like the new #spaceforce uniforms. But I think they should have stuck to the old uniforms. Unless we invading Endor. pic.twitter.com/2XOWO2i0dV — Optimized Soul (@AJMcMillenn) January 18, 2020

Say what you will about the new space force camouflage, but when the Space Force deploys to Endor they’ll be the ones laughing. https://t.co/66TT4b7Esy — Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk) January 18, 2020

So…can’t wait for us to go to space and fight with the Ewoks! Darth Vader is not going to know what’s coming.

(image: LucasFilm)

