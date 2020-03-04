Sorry, Mike Bloomberg. Obi-Wan Kenobi You Are Not.

Mike Bloomberg is gone, out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, and we can all praise whatever god we believe in. But he’s not being quiet about it, fighting with Donald Trump using Star Wars references, and I just want peace. Can’t we have peace?

When Donald Trump went onto Twitter.com and made fun of the former NYC Mayor over his Super Tuesday face plant and subsequent exit from the race, Bloomberg decided to fire back with an iconic moment from the Star Wars franchise, but he’s probably the only one who sees him in such a heroic light:

The scene in question shows Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader facing off in the original Star Wars, two old friends forced to fight each other. The quote that Bloomberg probably liked is “If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you could possibly imagine,” because he’s still going to use his massive fortune to influence the election from the candidate version of the great beyond.

The thing is … he didn’t exactly think through what it says about him as a person that he sees wealth as the mystical Force that binds the universe together and himself as a hero for becoming one with it. It is pretty on brand for him, at least.

Here’s the thing: I wish politicians would stop with the memes. I’m not going to vote for you because you’re good at Twitter. I’m going to vote for you based on your policies and your plans on how to implement them in your administration. You making a Star Wars joke to be hip with the kids does not do it for me, fam.

What’s funny is that the character of Obi-Wan Kenobi would absolutely hate a man like Mike Bloomberg. See, here’s what’s great about pop-culture references: We fans know so much about the property in question that we can probably drag you for woefully misunderstanding the reference you’re trying to make.

(Granted, some responses were then Trump stans also using Star Wars characters, and NO. Leave baby Yoda alone, you monsters.)

Anyway, Obi-Wan Kenobi would literally drag Mike Bloomberg through the mud. Sorry, billionaires, the Jedi would hate you. I don’t make the rules.

