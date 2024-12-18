‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ review: Bigger and better each and every time

The Sonic the Hedgehog franchise is one that may have started off on the wrong very fast foot but has now become a beloved classic. And Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is a perfect addition to the series.

Sonic (Ben Schwartz) has brought many of his friends to live with Tom (James Marsden) and Maddie (Tika Sumpter). Including Knuckles (Idris Elba) and Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey). But when a new echidna poses a thread, Team Sonic has to go and take on their most dangerous foe yet: Shadow (Keanu Reeves).

Much like all the Sonic the Hedgehog movies before it, the third movie shows the empathy that Sonic has for those around him. He didn’t have to allow Knuckles into his family but he does. And that same compassion bleeds through his interactions with Shadow. Shadow is the anti-thesis of Sonic. He didn’t have the joy that Sonic found in comics or the family that he had in Tom and Maddie. In fact, Shadow was used and it turned him into a cold echidna.

Teaming up with Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) just seemed like something he would do and the movie does add layers to Carrey’s Robotnik. We even get to see two Carrey performances for the price of one as Robotnik’s grandfather is part of the story. But what makes Sonic the Hedgehog 3 so much fun comes from the team of characters we already know and love.

It’s an action-packed, global adventure! And one that will make the Sonic fans in your life very happy.

There’s a moment in Jeff Fowler’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 when Sonic calls their team “Team Sonic.” Obviously, Knuckles has something to say about it but it is a theme throughout the film. One that shows just how much these characters love each other.

Who doesn’t love Team Sonic?

You don’t have to watch Knuckles to understand what is happening but it does help in seeing how Sonic and Knuckles’ relationship has changed from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 to now. The two are very much like brothers in this movie and it is wonderful to see. At this point in the franchise, do we understand the beats and the trends? Yes. Sonic will meet a new creature, they’ll fight, and then they’ll probably become friends. And guess what? That’s fine.

It feels very The Fast and the Furious coded with these characters. They’re building a family and it just brings us new friends to love with each new installment. Introducing Reeves as Shadow not only gives the fans something they’ve been asking for since the beginning but it also colors Sonic in a different light. Figuratively and literally. Shadow is just Sonic if he was black and red instead of blue and white.

It is easy to make me emotional but I didn’t ever think I’d cry over Sonic the Hedgehog. Never say never I guess because this entire franchise has consistently found a way of hitting those emotional notes while you’re listening to Ben Schwartz say that he’s “gotta go fast.”

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is a perfect holiday film to see with the whole family. Bonus points if you love hearing Knuckles not understand things.

