It’s hard to believe that we’re already halfway through season 1 of Leslye Headland’s new Disney+ Star Wars show, The Acolyte. So, with that epic mid-season reveal now in the rearview mirror, when can we expect episode 5 to hit streaming?

We’re only four episodes in, but it’s safe to say that viewers haven’t exactly been kind to the latest addition to Disney’s corner of the Star Wars universe, The Acolyte. Starring Amandla Stenberg as Mae and Osha, two Force-sensitive twins on diverging paths of Light and Dark, the show takes place during the High Republic era, and puts the Jedi Order in the hot seat when an elusive villain rises from the shadows, threatening to destroy centuries of galactic peace. Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Lee Jung-jae, and Manny Jacinto round out the cast, among others.

Let’s just hope that the whole Ki-Adi-Mundi fiasco blows over soon so that we can focus on what’s more important here: Mae’s mysterious not-quite-a-Sith Lord (?) Master, who made his (??) debut in episode 4, titled “Day.” Considering that the cliffhanger ending (RIP Kelnacca) left audiences with perhaps more questions than answers, The Acolyte sure has a lot of ground left to cover in the build-up to the season finale. With all that said, when does the next episode premiere on Disney+?

Here’s when and where you can watch The Acolyte episode 5

While it has yet to receive an official title or synopsis, fans can expect the next episode of The Acolyte to arrive at its usual time slot of 9 PM ET/6 PM PT on Tuesday, June 25, exclusively on Disney+. After next week, there’s only three episodes to go, with the eighth and final chapter scheduled for Tuesday, July 16. And yeah, if you’ve been keeping up with the series, then you know that there are a lot of loose ends to tie up before then.

Hopefully, episode 5 of The Acolyte will answer our burning questions about the identity of Mae’s Master, who’s clearly proven himself capable of wiping out even the strongest of Jedi warriors. Sol, Osha, Yord, and Jecki might’ve finally met their match, and only time will tell if they can hold their own following that nail-biting episode 4 ending. We also have yet to learn what exactly it was that the Jedi stationed on Brendock all those years ago did to deserve meeting such gruesome fates, but again, we’ll just have to wait and see.

