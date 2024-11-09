‘Someone who hates women’: Billie Eilish speaks out against Trump at Nashville concert

Billie Eilish endorsed Kamala Harris in the presidential election, and she’s bitterly disappointed that America stood with the convicted felon instead. She talked about her feelings during a concert in Nashville the same day the results came in, and footage of this was later uploaded to TikTok.

“I kinda couldn’t fathom doing a show on this day,” she told her fans. “But, the longer the day went on, I kind of had this feeling of like, it’s such a privilege that I get to do this with you guys and that we have this in a time like right now.” The fans cheered for her as she made her statement.

Eilish continued:

“I just love you so much, and I want you to know that you’re safe with me and you’re protected here, and that you are safe in this room. And the song that we’re about to do is a song that my brother Finneas and I wrote many years ago, and it’s about the abuse that exists in this world upon women and a lot of the experiences that I have gone through and people I know have gone through. To tell you the truth, I’ve never met one single woman who doesn’t have a story of abuse. Not one. I’ve dealt with some stuff myself and I’ve been taken advantage of. My boundaries were crossed, to say it politely.”

Eilish has opened up before about the abuse she suffered as a child. Her song “Your Power” is, she told British Vogue in 2021, “an open letter to people who take advantage—mostly men.” She told the magazine that she had fallen victim to a predatory man but didn’t go into detail.

It was “Your Power” she wanted to sing to her Nashville fans, and she dedicated it to all the women in the audience.

“Now a person who is a … let’s say convicted predator, let’s say that—God, my heart is beating fast—someone who hates women so, so deeply is about to be the president of the United States of America,” Eilish emotionally told the crowd. “So, this song is for all the women out there. I love you, I support you.”

Back in 2023, when the idea of a second Trump presidency was a distant nightmare, Trump was found liable for the sexual abuse of E. Jean Carroll and ordered to pay her $5m. Yet seemingly, none of that swayed the American public. On November 6, Carroll posted her thoughts on X, formerly known as Twitter, and simply said, “I tried to tell you.”

What happens next will affect us all.

