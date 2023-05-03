The Best Show No One Is Watching Is Back on HBO

Why is everyone not celebrating HBO’s Somebody Somewhere? To be fair, there are almost endless things to stream on HBO Max and various other platforms, so some of the gems can get overlooked. Just on HBO alone, you have several powerhouse series like Succession, The Last of Us, and House of the Dragon that receive a lot of coverage. Unassuming shows without eye-popping special effects and dramatic family relationships can go unnoticed.

With the second season of Somebody Somewhere starting on HBO, it is time to talk about how wonderful this show is. A small Kansas town acts as the unexpected backdrop for a story of found family and self-acceptance. The writing and acting are so well done that I tend to forget I’m watching a fictional series and just want to go hang out with the characters.

All the reasons you should watch Somebody Somewhere

The first season premiered back at the start of 2022 with 7 episodes. Each one is only about 30 minutes long, so it is very binge-able. It tells the semi-autobiographical story of Bridget Everett, who plays the main character, Sam. After her sister Holly fell ill, she returned to her hometown to take care of Holly. When Holly passed away, Sam’s life lost focus, and she became adrift in her loss. It may seem like a weird place to start a show, but it works so well. Sam literally finds her new best friend Joel (Jeff Hiller) after falling apart at work.

Joel pulls Sam out of her downward spiral and takes her to “chorus practice” at a church. Sam, who has a deep love of singing, reluctantly attends. Instead of it being a church function (which Sam would not be comfortable at), she finds it is an eclectic bunch of queer folks having a good time and celebrating music. Yes, we have a found family trope, and I love it—not to mention that Sam meets Fred Rococo (Murray Hill) there, who is a fabulous transmasculine person living their fullest life as the head of the agriculture department at the local college. Fred Rococo is one of the best characters in the show and illustrates how everyone should live their truth.

Sam’s biological family is still very much a part of her life. Her dad is great, her mom has a substance abuse problem, and Sam’s sister lives in her own “faith and family” bubble. Sam loves her family, but she may not like them most of the time. The storyline of Sam’s mom and her substance abuse issues is spot on to what many people experience in real life. Somebody Somewhere tackles the moments in between the big events, capturing how people navigate the smaller bumps along the way.

Honestly, for me, one of the best things about the show is Sam. She is unapologetically herself. She is brash, vulgar, and can sing the roof off of any building. I adore her because she will make a dirty joke and then do whatever she can to help you feel better. There is one scene in the new season that made me laugh so hard I couldn’t breathe, and Sam is one of the few folks on TV who could have pulled it off so well. (It’s the “salad dressing trick,” and you’ll know it when you see it.)

Right now, there are only 2 episodes of the new season out, with new episodes premiering every Sunday. Do yourself a favor and check it out. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and you’ll want to go to karaoke with Sam.

(featured image: HBO)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]