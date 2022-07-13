The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations are out, and choices were made. I’m over the Moon to see shows like Abbott Elementary get many noms, and returning favorites like Ted Lasso and Succession made room in several categories, but there are several shows that got nothing… nada… zilch in the main categories like best series (of any given type) and performances—and some of them are must-watches.

These are shows that got ZERO nominations in the acting and series categories, to say nothing of the countless critically acclaimed works like Insecure, What We Do in the Shadows, and Station Eleven that each only received one nomination and also deserve your attention. I’ve watched several of these shows, but even the handful I haven’t, I can acknowledge that the work is loved by reading reviews and seeing the reception online.

Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

Many of us assumed that it was probably too late for this show to get any nominations and that it would, instead, qualify for next year. NOPE. According to a senior editor at Gold Derby, the show put in for 23 nominations in total. In awards seasons, there’s a whole culture (some go as far as to say foundation) of studios and producers courting critics in order to garner award nominations and victories. Considering how bad HBO Max dropped the ball on marketing this series, like not having a Twitter account set up and then waiting until Pride Month to confirm a season two, despite months of internet buzz about this show, I think we know who’s partly to blame …

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

This beloved National Book Award winner, well received both by critics (98%) and audiences (94%), seemed poised to garner at least a handful of nominations. It’s even a historical drama set over multiple time periods, something that shows like The Crown are constantly rewarded for. (That reminds me, while it’s not making this list, that the lack of nominations for The Gilded Age is also puzzling.) It’s great that Japanese and Korean science-fiction and thrillers are being recognized by American audiences and critics (like Squid Game this season), but we’re missing out on stories of love, family, and history.

The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)

Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble’s The Sex Lives of College Girls features four young women exploring their sexuality and gender while they’re away at college for the first time. I think it’s very weird (to put it lightly) that between beloved shows that feature children having sex (Euphoria), sex tapes being released (Pammy & Tommy), and adults having sex (this show), those who how finalized the nominations went with the first two—especially when the one left out features adults that don’t cater to the male gaze and had a better reception (ratings), but maybe I’ve already answered it myself.

Y: The Last Man (FX on Hulu)

Despite the show’s cancellation due to low viewership, it was fairly well-received across the board. As a story, the reviews were mixed but positive, though there’s a worthwhile discussion to be had about the value of the gendercide story in science fiction. However, the performances of the cast (especially Ashely Romans, Elliot Fletcher, and Amber Tamblyn) were worth nominations for sure.

Honorable mentions

I Love That for You

Reservation Dogs

We Are Lady Parts

