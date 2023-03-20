So Why Is the Ted Lasso Cast at the White House?

Whenever you need a show to inspire you, fans have one suggestion: Ted Lasso. The hit Apple TV+ series has been making audiences cry, laugh, and believe in themselves for two seasons and just premiered its final season last week. But as we are still gearing up to see what awaits Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and his Greyhounds, the cast and crew are still out and about promoting the series.

It seems as if Ted Lasso left England to come hang back stateside. If you’re like me, you might have been scrolling on social media and started to see posts of the Oval Office with a “Believe” sign hanging above the door—just like the one that stands proudly on the walls of AFC Richmond in the locker room of the Greyhounds.

The hit series Ted Lasso has become a beloved show across the globe with many in the United States taking its messaging to heart. And so it seems as if the show, star Jason Sudeikis, and the entire AFC Richmond team decided to team up with the President of the United States for an important message.

The cast was sharing their excitement, quote-tweeting the President’s tweet and getting fans excited for their talk. It turned out that the cast went to the White House to talk about the importance of mental health, something Ted Lasso tackles regularly on the show. Sudeikis was joined by Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Brett Goldstein, and Toheeb Jimoh to talk about the importance of destigmatizing mental health issues.

Actor Jason Sudeikis and the cast of "Ted Lasso" are visiting the White House to discuss the importance of addressing mental health.



"I truly believe that we should all do our best to help take care of each other," Sudeikis says. pic.twitter.com/fMUvyC2OSH — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 20, 2023

That’s what makes the show so special as a whole. Because it gives everyone a sense of hope and understanding and acceptance.

The visit wasn’t all total seriousness, though. The cast found time to throw in a couple of in-character bits, including an appearance from everyone’s favorite journalist, Trent Crimm:

jason sudeikis in character as ted lasso taking a question from a journalist at the white house and it's trent crimm? i have no words. this is too good to meme about pic.twitter.com/atkZMB9Ygq — Ted Lasso Memes (@tedlassomemes) March 20, 2023

Jason Sudeikis speaking at the White House, taking a question, and the journalist is Trent Crimm? An absolute WIN for Ted Lasso fans pic.twitter.com/UfnKSzCcZA — Maayan ? (@AgentMaayan) March 20, 2023

Ted Lasso is important

From the minute the show started to explore Ted’s panic attacks, it went from a comedy show that just taught us all to believe to one that really dug deep into understanding one another and being there for those around you. Ted’s optimism doesn’t fully mask his pain but it is a way he copes. Tthroughout the two prior seasons and from what we’ve seen in season 3, his friends can tell when he needs them.

It is, in my opinion, what propels the show forward and makes it so fascinating. It’s less about winning a football game and more about comradery and supporting one another. The team heading to the White House to share that message just shows how much the cast and creatives believe in it. “I truly believe that we should all do our best to help take care of each other,” Sudeikis said—and it is something, I think, we all need to hear.

Mental health is important and still far too stigmatized in so many ways. It is wonderful to see the cast of Ted Lasso teaming with the White House to make sure we’re all there for each other and ourselves. Because if Ted Lasso taught us anything, it’s to care for one another and be the support system we all need.

(Featured image: Apple TV+)

