So White Lotus went there…

The tension between Saxon Ratliff (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and his brother Lochlan (Sam Nivola) has been there from the start of White Lotus season 3. And then…they actually did the thing.

Saxon and Lochlan found themselves on a boat with Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) and Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon). The four are all partying together and when the brothers end up getting too out of their minds, they end up making out with each other. Saxon says it was a “joke,” which Chloe calls him out for. But what we learn in a flashback moment (when Saxon remembers what happened) is that Saxon and Lochlan were part of a sexual encounter with Chloe together.

When Lochlan is hooking up with Chloe, he leans over to…help his brother out. We see this play out in flashbacks that Saxon has an it really had everyone kind of shocked that a show like White Lotus would go there. It isn’t rare for HBO to take an incest route. Look at 90% of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

But the fact that White Lotus went there is a whole different thing. It consumed fans of the show so completely that it is kind of all they can talk about. They are even making joke shirt posts about it…

It is honestly kind of iconic though

Before you think I am someone who wants brothers to make out and hook up with each other, let explain: I want to see men like Saxon suffer. I suppose I should feel bad that Lachlan got roped into it but he was a willing participant so I can’t exactly dwell on it. But going to high school and college in North Carolina means that I know men like Saxon tell and to see him this distraught and broken by his own actions? That’s iconic.

Do I think that it was meant to be with these brothers? No but I do think that maybe Lochlan is questioning things about himself and if he really is looking at his brother to figure that out, that’s an issue. But I also think that it shows a deeper fascinating that the Ratliff kids have with each other. Why were they all so interested in sharing a room with Lochlan at the start of the trip? What is it with Saxon walking around naked with someone else in the room who is part of your family?

All of it is weird and if this was the tipping point, that means there is going to be a lot more to unpack with these brothers and I don’t think that Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook) is going to be kept in the dark for very long. For now, I like that Saxon is struggling with this. Watching a North Carolina boy like him be miserable? That’s the dream.

But I also don’t know if this is the “end” or if there is more to their sexual adventures and I’m not really looking forward to seeing what lengths the two will go.

