So Is There Going to Be a ‘Nimona 2’ or What?

Nimona has arrived, and as one of the top movies currently streaming on Netflix, the animated story of adventure and acceptance has been a rousing success. Based on the graphic novel by ND Stevenson, the film tells the story of Nimona, a shapeshifter who teams up with the disgraced knight Ballister to try and clear his name. Even better, the story ends on a cliffhanger that seems to pave the way for a sequel.

So is a sequel coming, or not? Here’s what we know.

Major spoilers for Nimona ahead!

About that cliffhanger: how the ending of Nimona points to a sequel

At the end of Nimona, the characters find themselves in a terrifying standoff. Nimona, tired of being rejected and scorned all her life, transforms into a giant monster. The Director, concerned only with her hatred of anything she doesn’t understand, is determined to destroy Nimona, even if she takes out half the city in the process. Ballister, seeing that Nimona is about to impale herself on the sword attached to the city’s statue of Gloreth, rushes to stop her.

After Nimona and Ballister’s tearful reconciliation, though, Nimona realizes that she has to stop the Director from firing her cannon. Nimona blocks the cannon with her own body, exploding into countless pink sparks that drift to the ground and disappear.

A little while later, after Nimona and Ballister are both hailed as heroes, Ballister goes back to their old hideout, grieving Nimona’s death. A pink light begins to shine behind him, though, and as he turns around, he hears a welcome phrase: “Hey, boss.” It looks like Nimona survived the cannon after all.

Not only that, but she and Ballister have new lives ahead of them. Ballister gets to continue on the path he worked so hard to get to, as a knight protecting the realm. Nimona has an even more exciting future to embark on: she gets to finally live a life in which she’s accepted and loved for who she is.

What’s the word on the street about a Nimona sequel?

So far, there are no concrete plans for Nimona 2. The original graphic novel by ND Stevenson concluded after one volume, so there’s currently no additional source material to draw from.

However, you can’t deny that the end of Nimona makes it very easy for Netflix greenlight a sequel if the first film does well. And so far, it’s doing very well, sitting at #10 on Netflix’s top movies, and currently holding a 93% critical score and 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

So keep your fingers crossed! Although there’s no news about a sequel yet, it may only be a matter of time. And keep checking back—we’ll update this article the moment a sequel is announced.

