So Is Steve Rogers Dead in Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

So uh … there’s a new picture from Marvel and Disney+’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier and it isn’t looking too good for Steve Rogers. I guess we’d better all get our tissues ready. Why does the Marvel Cinematic Universe want us to cry all the time?

Steve Rogers came back at the end of Avengers: Endgame having lived a full life in the past with Peggy Carter. He showed up to see Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, passed the shield down to Sam, and then ran for president of the United States and beat Donald Trump in 2020. (Just kidding, but Chris Evans did look like Joe Biden in Avengers: Endgame. It’s confirmed.)

But now, it seems as if we’re going to be saying goodbye to Steve for real this time in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In a new picture from the show, Sam Wilson is looking to the shield that Steve gave him, in an older room, while wearing a black suit—one that someone might wear to a funeral.

It’s not looking good for Steve in these FATWS snippets chile…imma be honest pic.twitter.com/zILr7EgfH4 — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) February 22, 2021

While it would be sad to see Steve Rogers officially be gone from the MCU and watch as his friends attended his funeral, it might, unfortunately, be a necessary step. Right now, there are constant rumors that Chris Evans could return to the role or that maybe we’ll see Steve Rogers as an older man again. And with Falcon and the Winter Soldier, that’s not what it’s about.

The show is about Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. As far as I can tell, it’s about Sam Wilson finally understanding that he’s worthy of the shield and becoming the Captain America we know and love from the comics. The looming celebration of Steve Rogers doesn’t need to take over this show. And yeah, sadly, that means that we have to watch a funeral for Steve Rogers.

If that’s not what happens, then I do hope that the show somehow separates itself from Steve and everything he did because, again, it’s not about Steve Rogers. Both Sam and Bucky have lived in his shadow for far too long. We’ve watched as they served as sidekicks (of sorts) from The First Avenger (for Bucky) to Sam joining Steve in Winter Soldier. But now, it’s their time and that sadly means that Steve Rogers doesn’t need to be part of it.

All that being said, I don’t know that my heart could watch another funeral. Having to sit through Tony Stark’s funeral still hurts me to this day. I just keep crying about cheeseburgers. But from this picture alone, I have a feeling that we have one more goodbye in our future and so we better prepare now to say our last thoughts to Steven Grant Rogers.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]