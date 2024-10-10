So how exactly did Agatha know about Teen?

Agatha All Along had a pretty spectacular ending for episode 5. “Darkest Hour / Wake Thy Power” put the team in an 80s horror movie trial as they tried to avoid the Salem Seven. But things took a turn for the worst and it led to a huge character reveal.

**Spoilers for Agatha All Along lie ahead**

In episode 5, during the trial, the coven is trying to decide what to do with Agatha (Kathryn Hahn). The trial essentially boils down to the other witches having to “punish” her. Her mother comes back to haunt and possess Agatha. Jen (Sasheer Zamata) thinks the trial means they have to leave Agatha behind but when Alice (Ali Ahn) steps in to try and help, it goes sideways, leaving her dead.

Alice uses her own power to stop Agatha’s mother but it just allows Agatha to turn around and steal Alice’s power from her. The coven all fleas afterward. The resulting fight isn’t between Lilia (Patti LuPone), Jen, and Agatha. Instead, it is Teen (Joe Locke) who is furious with Agatha. During the trial, I believe that Agatha realized exactly who her “Pet” was and we ended up getting a huge reveal in the final moments of the show.

Did Agatha know when he said “Nicholas Scratch”?

(Disney+)

A common theory online is that Agatha knew for certain that Teen was not her son the minute he said “Nicholas Scratch” in the trial. He had a sigil on him, preventing him from saying his own name when around her. Many theorized that it meant he was Billy (whether he’s Kaplan or Maximoff, we don’t know).

But Teen said “Nicholas Scratch” without issue when the Ouija board spelled his name out. Was that what made Agatha realize that her “pet” wasn’t the son she thought she killed? Rio (Aubrey Plaza) had said to her previously that the boy wasn’t hers but clearly Agatha still had hope until something clued her in.

The “Nicholas Scratch” line really is what I think made her realize exactly who Teen was. While they haven’t said his name, Agatha did make a clear line to who he is related to.

“You’re just like your mother”

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

When they leave the trial, Agatha is confronted by Teen and eventually, she turns to him and says “You’re just like your mother.” And, true to the statement, Teen ends up mind controlling Lilia and Jen to hold Agatha captive. I love my mind control mother and son duo!

The insinuation is that he is Billy Maximoff. Comic fans know that Wanda’s twins do come back into the Young Avengers but Billy’s last name is Billy Kaplan. Kaplan is the living reincarnation of Billy Maximoff and him and his twin, Tommy Shepherd (aka Speed) play an important part of the new era of heroes. But Billy (whose superhero name is Wiccan) has powers more closely related to his mother’s.

That is what I think Agatha meant by comparing him to Wanda. Not only are the two similar in their actions (both caring, attentive, but with an angry that can have them lashing out), they have similar powers. What really gave it away though was the last show of Billy in episode 5.

You should see him in a crown

(Disney+)

As if we needed the confirmation that Teen was Wiccan, we got to see him standing with the same crown that Wanda Maximoff has on by the end of WandaVision. Made from her chaos magic, the crown matches what color Wanda’s powers are and it seems as if Wiccan is the same way.

We see him standing, the same diadem his mother wore on his head, and Billie Eilish’s “You Should See My In a Crown” plays in one of the best needle drops in recent Marvel history. I loved it. We don’t know much else about Teen’s character and for now, let the Wiccan theories commence!

