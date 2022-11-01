Smash + Tess Is Bringing the Comfort of the Galaxy Far Far Away to Your Home

Sometimes, you just want to curl up with your favorite franchise and that’s exactly what this new collection of Star Wars branded comfort looks can do for the fans in your life and family. Because who doesn’t want to rock a cool Star Wars beanie?

The women owned and operated loungewear company Smash + Tess collaborated with Star Wars to give us some brilliant looks for your whole family (and yes, that includes pets). The collection includes “family matching rompers, lounge top and bottom sets, crop tops set with shorts, a dress, beanies and scrunchies.”

The release is part of the Bring Home the Galaxy collection that Star Wars is working on with multiple brands that is a “9-week gift giving celebration with exciting new Star Wars products and holiday must-haves arriving from all corners of the galaxy and perfect for fans of all ages this holiday season.” But let’s talk about some of the amazing looks they’re giving us!

Romper style

Rompers are great normally but pair that with a love for Star Wars and nothing can beat a bright red romper to get comfy in and watch your favorite movie with Han, Chewie, Luke, and Leia. The collection includes rompers for both kids and adults and features an all red romper with Star Wars branding on it or also has a black design with some of your favorite characters highlighted!

The official release for the romper says, “Popcorn. Sectional. An iconic Star Wars™ adventure on screen. And now, matching Rompers to bring movie night to the next level! These super-soft, ultra-cozy Rompers come in sizes for the young and for the young at heart. Yoda™, Chewbacca™ and C-P3O™ designs are just some of the Star Wars™ characters you’ll find featured in the hood. Slip into these bad boys for the ultimate movie night in matching comfort. May the Force be with you and the whole family!”

Loungewear comfort

Sometimes sitting around at home in a nice set of comfy clothes can make or break a movie watching experience, so why not do so in Star Wars themed comfy sweats and sweatshirts? The line, which does include crop tees and shorts (which I will most definitely need in my life), has something for every style of comfort wear. Whether you’re a sweatshirt and shorts combo kind of person or someone who mix and matches, this is a great line for everyone to find their own personal comfort level!

The release for the loungewear is as follows: “Watch the movie you love, with the people you love, in the loungewear you love! These bottoms and their top pairing are made for lazy holiday moments together, surrounded by softness and rejecting responsibilities. When the movie is done, take this set directly to bed and let your dreams take you to a galaxy far, far away….”

—

Launching on November 9 at 8:00AM PT on their website, this is a perfection holiday look for the season and for every Star Wars fan in your life!

(featured image: Smash + Tess)

