Laurence Fishburne’s space struggles continue with ‘Slingshot’

Looks like Laurence Fishburne’s characters’ poor luck in space will continue for some time—at least that’s what the premise of his upcoming release, Slingshot suggests.

Slingshot is scheduled to get a theatrical release in the United States on August 30, 2024. Directed by Swedish director Mikael Håfström, the film also stars Emily Beecham, Tomer Capone, David Morrissey, and Mark Ebulué in supporting roles.

R. Scott Adams and Nathan Parker have penned the script, with Pär M. Ekberg handling cinematography. Described as a psychological thriller set in space, Bleecker Street acquired the distribution rights of the movie in February 2024.

Slingshot follows three astronauts who, while on a mission to Saturn’s moon Titan, are forced to gamble for their lives by opting for a risky slingshot maneuver that holds two possibilities: landing on Titan or being flung into outer space for eternity. Amidst the tension, the cosmonauts struggle to keep a check on what’s real and what’s not.

Fishburne has appeared in a string of movies where he has had to deal with unruly events in space, namely Predators, Event Horizon, and Passengers. The veteran actor has another space-related project lined up in the future titled The Astronaut, directed by Jess Varley and co-starring Kate Mara and Gabriel Luna. He will also appear in 2025 releases The Amateur and Marvel’s Thunderbolts*

Beecham had her breakthrough role in the Coen Brothers’ Hail Caesar!, following which she appeared in Cruella, Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant, and the 2023 release The Stockholm Bloodbath, which was directed by Håfström. Capone is largely known for his role in the Israeli political thriller series Fauda, which in turn landed him the role of Frenchie in Prime Video’s The Boys.

