Slack Said Nope to 2021 and Honestly? Same.

Welcome back to the workforce. It became impossible for so many people to do their jobs when communication tool Slack went down this morning, and honestly, what a way to usher in 2021. As we all came into the first Monday of the year, we thought it’d be rough, and I guess Slack had our best interests at heart because it also said, “I need one more day off.”

The Mary Sue itself uses Slack to communicate, but today I guess we just have to get out our carrier pigeons?

Slack deciding that today was not the day just feels like something that can be so personal? Like, imagine waking up and just saying, “No, I’m okay,” and that’s basically what Slack did. (I’m sure there’s some technical garble that is happening, but I like to pretend that Slack has a personality and just decided today was a personal day.)

slack said fuck capitalism — Kaila Sarah Hier says watch ANYTHING 4 JACKSON! 😈 (@cleverrgirrl) January 4, 2021

when Slack is down pic.twitter.com/pZtUdc4aR4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 4, 2021

Slack going down an hour into the first major work day of 2021 pic.twitter.com/ckKAfowyzq — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) January 4, 2021

slack trying to deliver all our messages right now pic.twitter.com/MiMxzIJkTM — Betches (@betchesluvthis) January 4, 2021

Trying to use email to communicate with the team since @slack is down pic.twitter.com/1cjWQuLo12 — Brandon Ausbrooks (@bausbrooks_) January 4, 2021

slack is down, first work monday of the year is going well — Demon Cafe Horrorchestra (@bombsfall) January 4, 2021

Much like Slack, I also broke down on my first day back to work. — Dani Beck (@_DaniBeck) January 4, 2021

She hasn’t heard that slack is down https://t.co/Mlhq0hr5Mr — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) January 4, 2021

Slack is down, if it doesn’t go back up in 15 minutes then legally work is cancelled — merritt k (@merrittk) January 4, 2021

I think Slack is telling us that we all need one more day off — Femmefeministe (@Femmefeministe) January 4, 2021

me communicating with coworkers via email while slack is down pic.twitter.com/NgZcoKDjOL — danny nett 🪴 (@dannynett) January 4, 2021

Slack, thank you for setting the tone for 2021 right off the bat—just a big ole “nope, I’m good” to start the year.

(image: Orion Pictures)

