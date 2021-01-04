comScore

Slack Said Nope to 2021 and Honestly? Same.

By Rachel Leishman Jan 4th, 2021

Welcome back to the workforce. It became impossible for so many people to do their jobs when communication tool Slack went down this morning, and honestly, what a way to usher in 2021. As we all came into the first Monday of the year, we thought it’d be rough, and I guess Slack had our best interests at heart because it also said, “I need one more day off.”

The Mary Sue itself uses Slack to communicate, but today I guess we just have to get out our carrier pigeons?

Slack deciding that today was not the day just feels like something that can be so personal? Like, imagine waking up and just saying, “No, I’m okay,” and that’s basically what Slack did. (I’m sure there’s some technical garble that is happening, but I like to pretend that Slack has a personality and just decided today was a personal day.)

Slack, thank you for setting the tone for 2021 right off the bat—just a big ole “nope, I’m good” to start the year.

