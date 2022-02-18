SK8 the Infinity is one of those anime series where I will probably hit the “purchase now” button on whatever merchandise I can get my hands on. It’s not just figurines and playful magazine covers that I want (oh, but I do want that stuff), this is an anime where I want wearable merch because there are so many cool visuals that designers can play with.

Whether it’s Reki’s multi-colored hoodies or the many decals you see on a character’s skateboard, there’s a lot that can be done with SK8 when it comes to something like shirts, bags, wallets, or… anything, really.

Fortunately, SuperGroupies is on the case.

SuperGroupies is a fashion brand that offers various products that are inspired by anime and video games. From Cowboy Bebop to Sonic the Hedgehog, their products range from clothing, to backpacks, to stylish watches made to emulate a character. What I like about their stuff is how detailed everything is, to the point that it feels like something these characters might wear themselves if they had the chance.

The two characters they focused on for this SK8 product launch are Reki Kyan and Langa Hasegawa, the two leads of the series who decide to “skate infinitely” with one another (happy fangirl sigh). These two have completely different styles, with Reki wearing a lot more vibrant colors in contrast to Langa’s more cool, winter vibe. SuperGroupies has launched a watch, a backpack, and a wallet for both boys, and pre-orders are open until February 27, 2022.

Reki’s merch

Reki’s merchandise offers a real fun explosion of color to reflect the way he dresses throughout the series. His skateboard is a collage of bright decals and he himself is often in a yellow or purple or (insert color) hoodie that’s got that cute, Mario Chain Chomp looking gear on it. I knew as soon as they said Reki was part of this launch that we’d be in for a real, graphical treat. I’ll never own a skateboard as decorative as Reki’s, but I can at least own a wallet that’s just as vibrant as he is.

Price: $138

Details: A red and black high-contrast watch with vibrant yellow touches inspired by Reki’s outfit, filled with his boundless energy!

Japanese Movement EPSON VX43E

Red and black gradation in the watch face, featuring motifs of the design on Reki’s hoodie at 12 o’clock and the “∞” symbol at 8 o’clock

Calendar and days of the week functions can be found at 6 o’clock, rotating on a layer beneath the dial

The days of the week are represented by Reki’s silhouette performing the different steps of an ollie. The seventh motif is a simplified version of the iconic “S” mark

Black strap made of synthetic leather with vivid yellow stitching; the underside is colored in red

Case back etched with the graffiti decorating Reki’s skateboard deck

Comes in an exclusive watch box featuring the metallic gold “SK∞” official logo

Just like Reki, your presence will stand out at the “S” starting line with this eye-catching watch!

Pre-order link

Price: $138

Details: Inspired by Reki, this backpack featuring colorful patches is the perfect item for daily use!

Printed patches on front inspired by motifs related to Reki such as his board design, the logo on his hoodie, and graffiti

Metal charm modeled after the “∞” symbol attached to the zipper pull of the main compartment

4 metal studs under the backpack as a reference to the wheels of a skateboard

Red stitching and vibrant yellow accents on the understated black base for a striking design

The back panel and shoulder straps have a layer of mesh to guarantee breathability, a welcome feature when riding under the sun!

Main compartment can fit B5 sized items and includes one zippered pocket

2 side mesh pockets for extra storage capacity

Woven tag featuring the iconic “S” mark inside the main compartment

Original lining design features an energetic and colorful pattern inspired by various motifs related to Reki such as designs from his skateboard, the one on his hoodie, graffiti, and city elements

Whether going to work or school, leave your hands free with this street-style backpack suited for all skaters!

Pre-order link

Price: $108

Details: A black and yellow long wallet that embodies Reki’s uniqueness, with a graffiti design to match the Reki backpack!

Printed patches on front inspired by motifs related to Reki such as his board design, the logo on his hoodie, and graffiti

On the back, the yellow stitching design imitates the shape of the quarter pipe ramp. Join it to the Langa Hasegawa Model Long Wallet to create the ramp on which Reki and Langa used to practice tirelessly, a subtle symbol of their friendship!

Metal charm modeled after the “∞” symbol attached to the zipper pull

Woven tag featuring the iconic “S” mark inside the back pocket

Original lining design features an energetic and colorful pattern inspired by various motifs related to Reki such as designs from his skateboard, the one on his hoodie, graffiti, and city elements

Comes with a coin compartment, 2 billfolds, and 12 card slots

Pre-order link

Langa’s merch

Full disclosure: I had no idea what they were going to do with Langa’s product line as he’s prone to wearing a white shirt with tight jeans and… that’s about it. Still, his board’s got that lovable abominable snowman on it, and with the addition of details like FUN (his big takeaway message from the series) and snowflakes (because Reki swears it was snowing in Okinawa when Langa first skated) it both fits the character and works as a cool contrast to Reki’s color palette.

Price: $138

Details: A relaxing blue watch with a sophisticated finish, filled with Langa’s elegance!

Japanese Movement EPSON VX43E

Blue gradation in the watch face made of lamé for a snow-like effect as a direct reference to Langa’s “S” name, SNOW

Features the “∞” symbol at 8 o’clock

Calendar and days of the week functions can be found at 6 o’clock, rotating on a layer beneath the dial

The days of the week are represented by Langa’s silhouette performing the different steps of an ollie. The seventh motif is a simplified version of the iconic “S” mark

Light blue strap made of synthetic leather combined with a silver case for a refined look

Case back etched with the graffiti decorating Langa’s skateboard deck

Comes in an exclusive watch box featuring the metallic silver “SK∞” official logo

The pastel tones of this gorgeous watch will match any outfit, with an understated style that will remind you of Langa!

Pre-order link

Price: $138

Details: This ice blue backpack features glittering snow white elements, a mysterious design that captures Langa’s coolness!

Printed patches on front inspired by motifs related to Langa such as his board design, his sneakers brand logo, and graffiti. How FUN!!

Metal charm modeled after the “∞” symbol attached to the zipper pull of the main compartment

4 metal studs under the backpack as a reference to the wheels of a skateboard

Lamé fabric used on various parts of the backpack such as the grab handle, zipper pulls, and pocket borders, resulting in a snow-like effect as a direct reference to Langa’s “S” name, SNOW

The back panel and shoulder straps have a layer of mesh to guarantee breathability, a welcome feature when riding under the sun!

Main compartment can fit B5 sized items and includes one zippered pocket

2 side mesh pockets for extra storage capacity

Woven tag featuring the iconic “S” mark inside the main compartment

Original lining design features a colorful pattern inspired by various motifs related to Langa such as designs from his skateboard, graffiti, snow, and city elements

This backpack will be an eye-catching pop of color in your everyday outfits, a stylish and convenient item for leaving your hands free

Pre-order link

Price: $108

Details: An ice blue x pearl white long wallet that embodies Langa’s “S” name, SNOW!

Printed patches on front inspired by motifs related to Langa such as his skateboard design, his sneakers brand logo, and graffiti

On the back, the stitching design imitates the shape of the quarter pipe ramp. Join it to the Reki Kyan Model Long Wallet to create the ramp on which Reki and Langa used to practice tirelessly, a subtle symbol of their friendship!

Metal charm modeled after the “∞” symbol attached to the zipper pull

Woven tag featuring the iconic “S” mark inside the back pocket

Original lining design features a colorful pattern inspired by various motifs related to Langa such as designs from his skateboard, graffiti, snow, and city elements

Comes with a coin compartment, 2 billfolds, and 12 card slots

Pre-order link

Pre-orders will be going until February 27, 2022, and everything is expected to be shipped out in early September 2022.

(Image: Bones, Hiroko Utsumi/Project SK8/SuperGroupies)

