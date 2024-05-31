Screenshots of Elizabeth Teckenbrock from TikTok, crying while she makes her own birthday cake
Category:
Big on the Internet

Parents Take Custody Battle Onto TikTok in War of the Stitches

Image of Rachael Davies
Rachael Davies
|
Published: May 31, 2024 09:15 am

A single mother garnered attention and sympathy online in a viral video, before a stitch from her children’s father thickened the plot.

Recommended Videos

Elizabeth Teckenbrock shares videos to her TikTok profile under the username @morethanelizabeth, sharing content around motherhood, mental health, and more to an audience of over 250,000. On May 20, she shared a video of herself crying while putting cake batter in cupcake cases with the caption: “Being a single mom is making your own birthday cake on your birthday so that your babies can feel happy they are singing to you.”

@morethanelizabeth

Geeze im tired of hurting

♬ suono originale – sophia ★

The video quickly garnered a lot of attention, going viral with more than eight million likes total. People in the comments commented messages of support, with one person writing: “My mom was a single mom for a lot of my life. I watched her cry when she thought no one was watching. You’re so seen. So much respect for you.”

“Being a single mom is one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” added someone else. “At times it can be so lonely and overwhelming.”

The plot thickens

However, the sympathy stalled somewhat when the children’s father, Andrew Cormier, stitched the video with his own response.

“Right now I have full custody of our kids,” he said in his response. “This is our parent agreement. As you can see, I have all weekdays and weekends, time sharing with the kids on holiday academic breaks.”

Cormier then went on to claim that Teckenbrock allegedly owed him $21,175 in child support, stole “almost a million dollars” from him, and alleged she faked having cancer. Teckenbrock responded in another video (now deleted) accusing him of being “extremely abusive,” and adding that, despite not having full custody, she does spend time with them and care for them.

“I will proudly say, without a doubt, I know who I am,” Elizabeth said on May 27. “I know that I’m a good mother, that I love my children.”

Cormier has now deleted his account, stopping the public disagreement from going any further. The internet is now divided over who to side with, although one point everyone agrees on is that they hope the children are safe and cared for.

Internet sleuths have dug into both parents, uncovering mugshots of Teckenbrock and finding old social media posts of Cormier with his children to investigate the quality of his parenting. Teckenbrock responded to this once again, stating that she never tried to hide her arrest and even spoke about it openly on her TikTok previously.

(featured image: Elizabeth Teckenbrock on TikTok)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The Internet Is Loving Donald Trump Being Found Guilty
Donald Trump looking pathetic
Donald Trump looking pathetic
Donald Trump looking pathetic
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
The Internet Is Loving Donald Trump Being Found Guilty
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 30, 2024
Read Article Gaten Matarazzo Shares Extremely Troubling Interaction With Older Fan
Gaten Matarazzo in a scene from Stranger Things
Gaten Matarazzo in a scene from Stranger Things
Gaten Matarazzo in a scene from Stranger Things
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Gaten Matarazzo Shares Extremely Troubling Interaction With Older Fan
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett May 30, 2024
Read Article Here’s Why This K-Pop Act Is Selling Out Shows This Summer
ATEEZ all members in the Bouncy Music Video.
ATEEZ all members in the Bouncy Music Video.
ATEEZ all members in the Bouncy Music Video.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Here’s Why This K-Pop Act Is Selling Out Shows This Summer
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins May 29, 2024
Read Article Let Glen Powell Play a Goofy Batman, You Cowards
Glen Powell at the Vanity Fair 2024 Oscars party
Glen Powell at the Vanity Fair 2024 Oscars party
Glen Powell at the Vanity Fair 2024 Oscars party
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Let Glen Powell Play a Goofy Batman, You Cowards
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 28, 2024
Read Article Twitter Users’ Compilation of the Greatest Tweets Is the Chronicle of Our Time
Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) breaks the fourth walls and laughs maniacally in 'The Shining.'
Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) breaks the fourth walls and laughs maniacally in 'The Shining.'
Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) breaks the fourth walls and laughs maniacally in 'The Shining.'
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Twitter Users’ Compilation of the Greatest Tweets Is the Chronicle of Our Time
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The Internet Is Loving Donald Trump Being Found Guilty
Donald Trump looking pathetic
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
The Internet Is Loving Donald Trump Being Found Guilty
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 30, 2024
Read Article Gaten Matarazzo Shares Extremely Troubling Interaction With Older Fan
Gaten Matarazzo in a scene from Stranger Things
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Gaten Matarazzo Shares Extremely Troubling Interaction With Older Fan
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett May 30, 2024
Read Article Here’s Why This K-Pop Act Is Selling Out Shows This Summer
ATEEZ all members in the Bouncy Music Video.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Here’s Why This K-Pop Act Is Selling Out Shows This Summer
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins May 29, 2024
Read Article Let Glen Powell Play a Goofy Batman, You Cowards
Glen Powell at the Vanity Fair 2024 Oscars party
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Let Glen Powell Play a Goofy Batman, You Cowards
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 28, 2024
Read Article Twitter Users’ Compilation of the Greatest Tweets Is the Chronicle of Our Time
Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) breaks the fourth walls and laughs maniacally in 'The Shining.'
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Twitter Users’ Compilation of the Greatest Tweets Is the Chronicle of Our Time
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 28, 2024
Author
Rachael Davies