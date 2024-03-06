Colman Domingo Makes Prisoners Into Performers in the Trailer for ‘Sing Sing’

Colman Domingo isn’t resting on that Oscar nomination for Rustin. In a smart move pegged to this Sunday’s Oscars ceremony, A24 has revealed the first trailer for Sing Sing, in which Domingo leads a theatre troupe at one of the country’s most notorious prisons.

Sing Sing is, as you might’ve guessed, based on the true story of a rehabilitative arts program founded at the eponymous maximum security prison in New York. Domingo leads the cast—of both Sing Sing and the prison theatre troupe featured in the film—which also includes previous Oscar nominee Paul Raci (Sound of Metal), Clarence Maclin, and Sean San José. Maclin, a newcomer, really looks like he’s holding his own opposite Domingo in the trailer, which—depending on your current emotional state—might make you reach for a tissue or two.

Sing Sing was directed by Greg Kwedar, who co-wrote the film with Clint Bentley and Brent Buell. The film premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, and is celebrating its U.S. premiere this weekend at the SXSW Film Festival, which also premiered Kwedar’s feature debut, Transpecos.

A24 is planning to release Sing Sing sometime in July.

