I recently got a chance to check out the anime film Sing a Bit of Harmony, a film that focuses on the concept of happiness and, more importantly, figuring out what it is that makes you happy. The movie tackles this in a way that made me feel like a kid watching a Disney princess on screen for the first time, captivating me with its music, its visuals, and a wholesome character who really just wanted to make sure those closest to her were as happy as they could be in that moment in time.

Also? She’s a robot.

Ah, anime, how I love you so.

When I interviewed the cast I couldn’t help but wonder what their own definition of happiness was, after all, happiness takes up such a large portion of the film’s message.

Much like Sing a Bit of Harmony, their answers were relatable… and full of cheese? Like, actual cheese, because really, what’s better than a charcuterie board full of various cheeses?

What is the movie about?

Sing a Bit of Harmony tells the story of the beautiful and mysterious Shion (Megan Shipman) who transfers to Keibu High School where she quickly becomes popular for her open-hearted personality and exceptional athletic talent… but she turns out to be an AI (artificial intelligence) in the testing phase!

Shion’s goal is to bring chronic loner Satomi (Risa Mei) “happiness.” But her strategy is something no human would expect: she serenades Satomi in the middle of the classroom. After finding out that Shion is an AI, Satomi, and her childhood friend, engineering geek Toma (Jordan Dash Cruz), steadily warm up to the new student. Along with the popular and attractive Gotchan (Ian Sinclair), the strong-willed Aya (Alexis Tipton), and judo club member “Thunder” (Kamen Casey), they become more and more moved by Shion’s singing voice and earnestness even as her antics bewilder them.

But what Shion does for Satomi’s sake ends up involving them all in some serious pandemonium.

Get ready for the heartwarming story of a not quite market-ready AI and her classmates!

Cheese is code for “enjoying the simple things in life”

“I can’t just say cheese,” said Ian Sinclair, the voice of Gotchan, when I asked about how he would define happiness. Jordan Dash Cruz (Toma) and I reassured him that he could absolutely answer with cheese. It sounds like a silly answer, but honestly, it’s the little things that can make us the happiest. “I shoot for the simple pleasures in life,” Sinclair added.

Me too. It might sound silly, but I really do get an endorphin rush from just riding around in the car with my wife, most likely with chicken nuggets and whatever dipping sauce I’m in the mood for.

Cruz added how, as he’s gotten older, he’s begun to appreciate relaxation and silence. While the people who are close to him also contribute to his happiness, there’s something to be said about having a moment that’s not, as he puts it, go go go.

Both Cruz and Sinclair pointed out that the definition of happiness will vary depending on the person, and even change depending on where they are in life (more on this a bit later). “I think for everybody, and in different parts in your life, it’s different,” Sinclair said.

Cruz added, “Everyone kinda defines happiness in their own way. For some people, work makes them happy. Other people, it’s spending time with those that they love. Other people it’s a cat.”

As the owner of three fluffy buttheads, I couldn’t agree more – no matter how much I complain about them sometimes.

Understand that your definition of happiness can change, and that’s fine

“I think an important thing to remember about happiness or any type of emotion is that they’re all temporary,” said Brina Palencia, the ADR Song Director of the film. “I think this concept of trying to go for permanent happiness is sort of what we learn is not really possible, so I think it’s more like, ‘What is a general contentment?'”

This led to a discussion on how our definition of happiness can, and will, change throughout the course of our lifetime. Palencia talked about how the life she’s living currently (primarily a stay-at-home mother) is vastly different than what she imagined, so much so that, once upon a time, she would’ve been greatly opposed to it. Things in her life shifted and she reached a point where life, as she’s living it now, became a source of happiness.

Megan Shipman, who voices the android out to make everyone happy (Shion), added another important note: to appreciate those moments of happiness when they happen. “Recognize that, oh, this is so wonderful, and take the time to really enjoy it when you’re in it.”

I’m gonna go ahead and file that away under things I needed to hear, as I often set lofty goals that I feel will define my happiness and, unintentionally, end up not appreciating the little things (you know, the cheese that Ian Sinclair alluded to). Considering the heavy times we’ve been living through since 2020, taking a second to appreciate the small bits of happiness, in the moment, has become vital.

Risa Mei, the voice of Satomi, added, “You can interpret happiness in so many different ways. For me, personally, happiness is doing things that I feel are fulfilling.” This is especially true when taking into account what Palencia said about how fleeting happiness can be. “What makes you happy from one moment to the next definitely changes.”

Mei went on to mention the times we’re currently living through, the focus on self-care, and the importance of having the things that you love, whether it’s big or small.

Think happy thoughts (then remember to enjoy them)

All and all, while this was very much an interview conducted in order to promote a fantastic movie, it also ended up being one that put a lot of things in perspective. Happiness is, in fact, a momentary feeling that can come and go like every other emotion, which is why it’s so important to enjoy it – no matter how small it might seem at the time. It’s something I often forget to do even if I champion the idea of self-care and how little things like a snack or petting a cat can be your happiness of the day.

It’s so easy to get swept up in everything happening and focus on big things that are, at times, not even in your control, so it was nice hearing this group talk about happiness in a way that didn’t make it sound like such an impossible goal to achieve.

Are you happy right now? Well, you don’t have to be, but as you work toward getting there, don’t forget to take time to enjoy the small things that get you there.

Oh, and if you’re curious, I may have referenced that charcuterie board, but to me, cheese is best when it is part of the perfect forkful of macaroni.

(Image: YASUHIRO YOSHIURA BNArts/”SBH” Production Committee)

