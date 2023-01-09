The Writer of ‘Scream’ Is Back With a ‘Sick’ New Horror Movie

The pandemic has lasted for what feels like forever. It’s been a traumatic and chaotic time for many people. If you have no desire to watch a slasher set during the beginning of this shit show, it’s okay to turn back now. The rest of you are in for a real treat.

Kevin Williamson is back with a new slasher and that’s cause for celebration! The writer of Wes Craven’s Scream hasn’t given us a horror movie in quite some time, but he’s back and taking a big swing. Sick will probably be one of the most talked about horror films of 2023, due in no small part to the subject matter. Keep reading for everything you need to know about this Sick new movie.

When can you see Sick?

It’s a shame that we’re not getting a wider release, especially in theaters, but Sick is coming to Peacock on January 13, 2023. Fingers crossed that it’ll be available to rent digitally not long after.

What is Sick about?

The official plot synopsis from Peacock: “Due to the pandemic, Parker and her best friend decide to quarantine at the family lake house alone—or so they think.”

Setting the film at the height of the pandemic adds a different dimension. The characters don’t know anything about what’s to come or how COVID-19 works, so we’ll be seeing them react to everything the way most of us were back then. And that may be too uncomfortable for some to witness, especially since we’re not out of it yet. But I’m hopeful that Kevin Williamson’s writing won’t come across as insensitive.

Who’s in it?

The cast isn’t exactly filled to the brim with names you’ll recognize right away. But discovering new or lesser-known talent is a good thing! You may recognize Gideon Adlon from Netflix’s The Society (which you should absolutely watch) or Blockers.

Here’s the cast list:

Gideon Adlon as Parker

Bethlehem Million as Miri

Dylan Sprayberry as DJ

Marc Menchaca as Jason

Jane Adams as Pamela

How can I watch Sick?

If you already subscribe to Peacock, you can watch Sick on January 13. Otherwise, you’ll need to sign up for a Peacock subscription or check for a free trial. Unfortunately, Peacock is not available to folks outside the U.S. at this time.

(featured image: Peacock)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]